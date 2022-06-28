Vietnam Software as a Service Market Report 2022-2027: Feautring Key Players Microsoft , Salesforce, IBM & Others

Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Software as a Service Market, By Business Application (Marketing, Customer Relationship Management, Others), By Offering, By Organization Size, By Deployment, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vietnam Software as a Service market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the country's ICT infrastructure development and the rising demand for SaaS from various prominent verticals such as healthcare, telecommunication, retail, and other sectors.

Besides, the growing adoption of cloud-based services by multiple organizations due to their advantages such as affordability, improved accessibility, scalability, etc., and high internet penetration are aiding the growth of the Vietnam Software as a Service market. The expected 5G technology rollout and the rising proliferation of smart devices in the country are also contributing to the Vietnam Software as a Service market growth.

Integration of artificial intelligence across industries such as healthcare, BFSI, and others and the high presence of major players offering services across the software as a service market is anticipated to boost the growth of Vietnam Software as a Service market during the forecast period. Increasing investments by end-use enterprises in the cloud-based solution and growing advancements in AI, big data, and others are projected to boost the Vietnam Software as a Service market during the forecast period.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of Vietnam Software as a Service market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of Vietnam Software as a Service market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast Vietnam Software as a Service market based on business application, offering, organization size, deployment, end user, regional distribution, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Vietnam Software as a Service Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for Vietnam Software as a Service Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Vietnam Software as a Service Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Vietnam Software as a Service Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Vietnam Software as a Service market.



Report Scope:

In this report, Vietnam Software as a Service market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Vietnam Software as a Service Market, By Business Application:

Marketing

Customer Relationship Management

Business Operations

Finance

Database Management

Enterprise Resource Planning

Others

Vietnam Software as a Service Market, By Offering:

Horizontal SaaS

Vertical SaaS

Vietnam Software as a Service Market, By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Vietnam Software as a Service Market, By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premises

Vietnam Software as a Service Market, By End User:

Manufacturing

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Retail

Education

BFSI

Others

Vietnam Software as a Service Market, By Region:

North Vietnam

South Vietnam

Central Vietnam

Key Topics Covered:



1. Service Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Vietnam Software as a Service Market



5. Vietnam Software as a Service Market Outlook



6. North Vietnam Software as a Service Market Outlook



7. Central Vietnam Software as a Service Market Outlook



8. South Vietnam Software as a Service Market Outlook



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Microsoft Vietnam LLC

Oracle Vietnam Pte Ltd

SAP Vietnam Co. Ltd.

Adobe, Inc

Salesforce.com Inc

Saigon Technology

FPT Software

IBM Vietnam Co., Ltd.,

Cisco Systems Vietnam

Amazon Web Services

