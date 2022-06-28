New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Infertility Treatment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798885/?utm_source=GNW
Global Infertility Treatment Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2026
Infertility treatment worldwide will continue to be led by postponement of childbearing. Growth will also be driven by rising private-public investments as well as grants and funds, decreasing global fertility rate, rising acceptance and awareness of infertility diagnosis and treatment globally, and technological advancements in reproductive technologies. In addition, factors that include alcohol consumption, increasing use of tobacco higher obesity rate and higher marital age are also stimulating the assisted reproductive market growth. Among the key infertility treatment procedures, assisted reproductive technology (ART) based procedures is witnessing faster growth, and with the introduction of aseptic vitrification, which is a new cell cryopreservation technique, ART procedures will gain further share for infertility treatment. Incidence of endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and tubal factors have and will continue to propel growth of assisted reproductive treatment (ART). Currently, the IVF procedure is fairly successful and is increasingly accepted as a highly potential treatment method for infertility. Awareness about different infertility treatment procedures, increasing female infertility rate, and rising number of fertility centers will contribute the growth of female infertility treatment.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Infertility Treatment estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR to reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Media & Consumables segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.4% share of the global Infertility Treatment market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $340.6 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $462.7 Million by 2026
The Infertility Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$340.6 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 22.64% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$462.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 5.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$502.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Developing countries are augmenting research in the areas of infertility, as the infertility burden is highest in developing regions. Infertility research in developing regions requires focusing on cost-effective, safe and innovative solutions and improving the integration and accessibility to infertility/sub-fertility diagnosis, treatment and management. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is attributable to superior healthcare infrastructure, increasing acceptance of IVF procedures and growing awareness. The increasing programs and initiatives for improving awareness on infertility and advanced treatments in emerging nations, for example South Africa and India is expected to further drive market growth.
Accessories Segment to Reach $387.9 Million by 2026
In the global Accessories segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$220.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$323.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$47.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 67 Featured) -
- Cook Group Incorporated
- CooperSurgical Fertility & Genomic Solutions
- Esco Micro Pte. Ltd
- Ferring B.V.
- FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific
- Genea Limited
- Hamilton Thorne, Inc
- Ihmedical A/S
- INVO Bioscience
- IVFTech Aps
- Kitazato Corporation
- LABOTECT GMBH
- Medgyn Products, Inc
- Merck KGaA
- Rocket Medical PLC
- Somatex Medical Technologies GmbH
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Vitrolife AB
- ZEISS International
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Infertility Treatment - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Infertility Emerges Into a Global Health Issue
How Are Total Fertility Rates Calculated & What They Really mean?
Indications that Fertility Levels Are Continuing to Dip
Age, a Key Determinant of Fertility
COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupts Routine Healthcare, Elicits US$89.5
Million Losses in Infertility Treatment Revenues
How the COVID-19 Pandemic Destroyed the Global Economy
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Amid This Public Health Crisis of Unimagined Magnitude, Non-
COVID-19 Healthcare Faces the Brunt of Disruptions
COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare Can be See in the Decline in
Number of Non-Essential Surgeries: Annual General Surgeries
Performed Worldwide (In Million)
Rise in Unemployment Amidst Economic Fallout from Covid-19 Push
Couples to Consider Delaying Parenthood Plans
Rising Levels of Unemployment Delays Planned Parenthood
Decisions Among Infertile Couples: Unemployment in the U.S.:
(In Million)
Infertility Treatment: Definition, Scope & Types
Special Focus On Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) & IVF
IVF, the Most Popular Form of ART
New Alternative Treatment Techniques for IVF Begin to Emerge
Other Popular Treatment Types
Intrauterine Insemination (IUI)
IntraCytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)
Others
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Global Market Outlook 2020 & Beyond
A Peek Into Regional Dynamics
An Analysis of Growth Prospects in the Artificial Insemination
Market
Infertility Treatment Options Expands to Include Surrogate
Motherhood
Surrogacy: Types, Process & Cost
Surrogacy Fertility Tourism
Ethical & Legal Dilemmas
Mushrooming of Fertility Clinics to Benefit Market Growth
Private Investments in Fertility Clinic Chains Increases
Infertility Clinics Adopt Automation Technologies to Enhance
Effectiveness of In-Vitro Fertilization Procedures
With Obesity Impairing Fertility, Rising Obesity Rates Are
Pushing UP Demand for Fertility Treatment
Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years
2019 and 2030P
Endometriosis is One of the Most Common Causes of Infertility
Supported by Myriad Factors, IVF Witnesses the Highest Growth
Technology Innovation, Research & Equipment Automation Gain
Momentum
Fertility Medical Tourism Continues to Rise Amid Controversies
Spain, the Preferred Country for Fertility Tourism
Changing Laws Bring Other Countries Into the Spotlight
Male Infertility, A Traditionally Under Researched Area Gains
Attention
TEX101 as Potential Biomarker of Male Infertility
Home Based Semen Analysis Gains in Prominence
Global Innovations in Fertility Treatments Crucial for
Continued Growth of the Market
Novel Techniques of Sperm Selection
Advancements in Chromosome Testing
Innovations in Treating T-Shaped Uterus, a Uterine Malformation
Responsible for Infertility
Fertility No Longer Needs to be Limited by Age. The Promise of
Prolonged Fertility is Here
Embryo Analysis
New Drugs in Development
Digital Technologies Like Artificial Intelligence Come to the
Aid for Improving Success Rates
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infertility Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Infertility Treatment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Infertility Treatment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Equipment by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Equipment by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Media &
Consumables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Media & Consumables by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Media & Consumables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Accessories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Accessories by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Accessories by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Assisted Reproductive
Technology (ART) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Assisted Reproductive
Technology (ART) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Insemination by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Artificial Insemination by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Artificial Insemination
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fertility Surgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Fertility Surgery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Surgery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Procedures by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Procedures by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Procedures by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fertility Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Fertility Centers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Centers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals & Surgical Clinics by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Surgical
Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Surgical
Clinics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Infertility Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infertility Treatment by Product - Equipment, Media &
Consumables and Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Infertility Treatment by
Product - Equipment, Media & Consumables and Accessories
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Infertility Treatment by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Equipment,
Media & Consumables and Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infertility Treatment by Procedure - Assisted Reproductive
Technology (ART), Artificial Insemination, Fertility Surgery
and Other Procedures - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Infertility Treatment by
Procedure - Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), Artificial
Insemination, Fertility Surgery and Other Procedures Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Infertility Treatment by
Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Assisted
Reproductive Technology (ART), Artificial Insemination,
Fertility Surgery and Other Procedures for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infertility Treatment by End-Use - Fertility Centers, Hospitals &
Surgical Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Infertility Treatment by
End-Use - Fertility Centers, Hospitals & Surgical Clinics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Infertility Treatment by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Fertility
Centers, Hospitals & Surgical Clinics and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infertility Treatment by Product - Equipment, Media &
Consumables and Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Infertility Treatment by
Product - Equipment, Media & Consumables and Accessories
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Infertility Treatment
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Equipment, Media & Consumables and Accessories for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infertility Treatment by Procedure - Assisted Reproductive
Technology (ART), Artificial Insemination, Fertility Surgery
and Other Procedures - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Infertility Treatment by
Procedure - Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), Artificial
Insemination, Fertility Surgery and Other Procedures Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Infertility Treatment
by Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), Artificial
Insemination, Fertility Surgery and Other Procedures for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infertility Treatment by End-Use - Fertility Centers, Hospitals &
Surgical Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Infertility Treatment by
End-Use - Fertility Centers, Hospitals & Surgical Clinics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Infertility Treatment
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Fertility Centers, Hospitals & Surgical Clinics and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Infertility Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infertility Treatment by Product - Equipment, Media &
Consumables and Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Infertility Treatment by
Product - Equipment, Media & Consumables and Accessories
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Infertility Treatment
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Equipment, Media & Consumables and Accessories for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infertility Treatment by Procedure - Assisted Reproductive
Technology (ART), Artificial Insemination, Fertility Surgery
and Other Procedures - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Infertility Treatment by
Procedure - Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), Artificial
Insemination, Fertility Surgery and Other Procedures Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Infertility Treatment
by Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), Artificial
Insemination, Fertility Surgery and Other Procedures for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infertility Treatment by End-Use - Fertility Centers, Hospitals &
Surgical Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Infertility Treatment by
End-Use - Fertility Centers, Hospitals & Surgical Clinics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Infertility Treatment
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Fertility Centers, Hospitals & Surgical Clinics and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Infertility Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infertility Treatment by Product - Equipment, Media &
Consumables and Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Infertility Treatment by
Product - Equipment, Media & Consumables and Accessories
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Infertility Treatment
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Equipment, Media & Consumables and Accessories for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infertility Treatment by Procedure - Assisted Reproductive
Technology (ART), Artificial Insemination, Fertility Surgery
and Other Procedures - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Infertility Treatment by
Procedure - Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), Artificial
Insemination, Fertility Surgery and Other Procedures Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Infertility Treatment
by Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), Artificial
Insemination, Fertility Surgery and Other Procedures for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infertility Treatment by End-Use - Fertility Centers, Hospitals &
Surgical Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Infertility Treatment by
End-Use - Fertility Centers, Hospitals & Surgical Clinics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Infertility Treatment
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Fertility Centers, Hospitals & Surgical Clinics and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Infertility Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infertility Treatment by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Infertility Treatment by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Infertility Treatment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infertility Treatment by Product - Equipment, Media &
Consumables and Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Infertility Treatment by
Product - Equipment, Media & Consumables and Accessories
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Infertility Treatment
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Equipment, Media & Consumables and Accessories for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infertility Treatment by Procedure - Assisted Reproductive
Technology (ART), Artificial Insemination, Fertility Surgery
and Other Procedures - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Infertility Treatment by
Procedure - Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), Artificial
Insemination, Fertility Surgery and Other Procedures Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Infertility Treatment
by Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), Artificial
Insemination, Fertility Surgery and Other Procedures for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infertility Treatment by End-Use - Fertility Centers, Hospitals &
Surgical Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Infertility Treatment by
End-Use - Fertility Centers, Hospitals & Surgical Clinics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Infertility Treatment
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Fertility Centers, Hospitals & Surgical Clinics and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Infertility Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infertility Treatment by Product - Equipment, Media &
Consumables and Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Infertility Treatment by
Product - Equipment, Media & Consumables and Accessories
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Infertility Treatment
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Equipment, Media & Consumables and Accessories for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infertility Treatment by Procedure - Assisted Reproductive
Technology (ART), Artificial Insemination, Fertility Surgery
and Other Procedures - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Infertility Treatment by
Procedure - Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), Artificial
Insemination, Fertility Surgery and Other Procedures Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Infertility Treatment
by Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), Artificial
Insemination, Fertility Surgery and Other Procedures for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infertility Treatment by End-Use - Fertility Centers, Hospitals &
Surgical Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Infertility Treatment by
End-Use - Fertility Centers, Hospitals & Surgical Clinics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Infertility Treatment
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Fertility Centers, Hospitals & Surgical Clinics and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Infertility Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infertility Treatment by Product - Equipment, Media &
Consumables and Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Infertility Treatment by
Product - Equipment, Media & Consumables and Accessories
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Infertility Treatment
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Equipment, Media & Consumables and Accessories for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infertility Treatment by Procedure - Assisted Reproductive
Technology (ART), Artificial Insemination, Fertility Surgery
and Other Procedures - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Infertility Treatment by
Procedure - Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), Artificial
Insemination, Fertility Surgery and Other Procedures Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Infertility Treatment
by Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), Artificial
Insemination, Fertility Surgery and Other Procedures for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infertility Treatment by End-Use - Fertility Centers, Hospitals &
Surgical Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Infertility Treatment by
End-Use - Fertility Centers, Hospitals & Surgical Clinics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Infertility Treatment
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Fertility Centers, Hospitals & Surgical Clinics and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infertility Treatment by Product - Equipment, Media &
Consumables and Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Infertility Treatment by
Product - Equipment, Media & Consumables and Accessories
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Infertility Treatment
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Equipment, Media & Consumables and Accessories for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infertility Treatment by Procedure - Assisted Reproductive
Technology (ART), Artificial Insemination, Fertility Surgery
and Other Procedures - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Infertility Treatment by
Procedure - Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), Artificial
Insemination, Fertility Surgery and Other Procedures Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Infertility Treatment
by Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), Artificial
Insemination, Fertility Surgery and Other Procedures for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infertility Treatment by End-Use - Fertility Centers, Hospitals &
Surgical Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Infertility Treatment by
End-Use - Fertility Centers, Hospitals & Surgical Clinics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
