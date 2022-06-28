New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Infertility Treatment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798885/?utm_source=GNW

Global Infertility Treatment Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2026



Infertility treatment worldwide will continue to be led by postponement of childbearing. Growth will also be driven by rising private-public investments as well as grants and funds, decreasing global fertility rate, rising acceptance and awareness of infertility diagnosis and treatment globally, and technological advancements in reproductive technologies. In addition, factors that include alcohol consumption, increasing use of tobacco higher obesity rate and higher marital age are also stimulating the assisted reproductive market growth. Among the key infertility treatment procedures, assisted reproductive technology (ART) based procedures is witnessing faster growth, and with the introduction of aseptic vitrification, which is a new cell cryopreservation technique, ART procedures will gain further share for infertility treatment. Incidence of endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and tubal factors have and will continue to propel growth of assisted reproductive treatment (ART). Currently, the IVF procedure is fairly successful and is increasingly accepted as a highly potential treatment method for infertility. Awareness about different infertility treatment procedures, increasing female infertility rate, and rising number of fertility centers will contribute the growth of female infertility treatment.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Infertility Treatment estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR to reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Media & Consumables segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.4% share of the global Infertility Treatment market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $340.6 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $462.7 Million by 2026



The Infertility Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$340.6 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 22.64% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$462.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 5.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$502.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Developing countries are augmenting research in the areas of infertility, as the infertility burden is highest in developing regions. Infertility research in developing regions requires focusing on cost-effective, safe and innovative solutions and improving the integration and accessibility to infertility/sub-fertility diagnosis, treatment and management. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is attributable to superior healthcare infrastructure, increasing acceptance of IVF procedures and growing awareness. The increasing programs and initiatives for improving awareness on infertility and advanced treatments in emerging nations, for example South Africa and India is expected to further drive market growth.



Accessories Segment to Reach $387.9 Million by 2026



In the global Accessories segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$220.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$323.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$47.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Infertility Treatment - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Infertility Emerges Into a Global Health Issue

How Are Total Fertility Rates Calculated & What They Really mean?

Indications that Fertility Levels Are Continuing to Dip

Age, a Key Determinant of Fertility

COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupts Routine Healthcare, Elicits US$89.5

Million Losses in Infertility Treatment Revenues

How the COVID-19 Pandemic Destroyed the Global Economy

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Amid This Public Health Crisis of Unimagined Magnitude, Non-

COVID-19 Healthcare Faces the Brunt of Disruptions

COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare Can be See in the Decline in

Number of Non-Essential Surgeries: Annual General Surgeries

Performed Worldwide (In Million)

Rise in Unemployment Amidst Economic Fallout from Covid-19 Push

Couples to Consider Delaying Parenthood Plans

Rising Levels of Unemployment Delays Planned Parenthood

Decisions Among Infertile Couples: Unemployment in the U.S.:

(In Million)

Infertility Treatment: Definition, Scope & Types

Special Focus On Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) & IVF

IVF, the Most Popular Form of ART

New Alternative Treatment Techniques for IVF Begin to Emerge

Other Popular Treatment Types

Intrauterine Insemination (IUI)

IntraCytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

Others

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Market Outlook 2020 & Beyond

A Peek Into Regional Dynamics

An Analysis of Growth Prospects in the Artificial Insemination

Market

Infertility Treatment Options Expands to Include Surrogate

Motherhood

Surrogacy: Types, Process & Cost

Surrogacy Fertility Tourism

Ethical & Legal Dilemmas

Mushrooming of Fertility Clinics to Benefit Market Growth

Private Investments in Fertility Clinic Chains Increases

Infertility Clinics Adopt Automation Technologies to Enhance

Effectiveness of In-Vitro Fertilization Procedures

With Obesity Impairing Fertility, Rising Obesity Rates Are

Pushing UP Demand for Fertility Treatment

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years

2019 and 2030P

Endometriosis is One of the Most Common Causes of Infertility

Supported by Myriad Factors, IVF Witnesses the Highest Growth

Technology Innovation, Research & Equipment Automation Gain

Momentum

Fertility Medical Tourism Continues to Rise Amid Controversies

Spain, the Preferred Country for Fertility Tourism

Changing Laws Bring Other Countries Into the Spotlight

Male Infertility, A Traditionally Under Researched Area Gains

Attention

TEX101 as Potential Biomarker of Male Infertility

Home Based Semen Analysis Gains in Prominence

Global Innovations in Fertility Treatments Crucial for

Continued Growth of the Market

Novel Techniques of Sperm Selection

Advancements in Chromosome Testing

Innovations in Treating T-Shaped Uterus, a Uterine Malformation

Responsible for Infertility

Fertility No Longer Needs to be Limited by Age. The Promise of

Prolonged Fertility is Here

Embryo Analysis

New Drugs in Development

Digital Technologies Like Artificial Intelligence Come to the

Aid for Improving Success Rates



