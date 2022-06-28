Asia-Pacific Electric Bus Market Report 2022-2027: Stringent Emission Norms and Regulations & Development of Charging Infrastructure Driving Growth

Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Electric Bus Market By Propulsion Type (HEV, BEV & PHEV), By Range (Upto 150 Miles, 151-250 Miles, and Above 250 Miles), By Battery Capacity, By Application, By Bus Length, By Seating Capacity, By Body Type, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-pacific Electric Bus Market stood at around USD40,363.66 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.52% to reach USD84,450.45 million by 2027. Stringent emission norms and regulations, development of charging infrastructure, and supportive government policies are the key factors driving the growth of the Asia-pacific Electric Bus Market in the next five years.

The high demand for clean mobility and availability of alternative public transportation solutions are expected to propel the Asia-pacific Electric Bus Market in the next five years. The government has announced tax exemptions and subsidies on the purchase of electric buses and promoting the manufacturing of electric buses, which is positively impacting the growth of the Asia-pacific Electric Bus Market.

Market players are making the high-end investment in research and development activities to develop a battery with high capacity and introducing advanced electric bus models having higher performance, fuel mileage, seating capacity to stay ahead in the market. However, fluctuations in the government policies and subsidies in the different countries and high initial manufacturing costs of electric buses may restrain the market growth in the forecast period.

On the basis of country analysis, China is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The government of China actively promotes public transportation for daily commuting purposes. More than 30 cities of China, including Nanjing, Hangzhou, Shaanxi, Guangzhou, Zhuhai, Dongguan, Foshan, Zhongshan in the Pearl River Delta, have made plans to 100% electrify the public transportation services.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Asia-pacific Electric Bus Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Asia-pacific Electric Bus Market from 2021 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the Asia-pacific Electric Bus Market based on propulsion type, application, bus length, seating capacity, body type, country and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the Asia-pacific Electric Bus Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Asia-pacific Electric Bus Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Asia-pacific Electric Bus Market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the Asia-pacific Electric Bus Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Asia-pacific Electric Bus Market.



Report Scope:

In this report, the Asia-pacific Electric Bus Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Asia-Pacific Electric Bus Market, By Propulsion Type:

HEV

BEV

PHEV

Asia-Pacific Electric Bus Market, By Application:

Intracity

Intercity

Others

Asia-Pacific Electric Bus Market, By Bus Length:

Up to 8m

8.1m - 10m

10.1m - 12m

Above 12m

Asia-Pacific Electric Bus Market, By Seating Capacity:

Up to 30

31 - 40

Above 40

Asia-Pacific Electric Bus Market, By Body Type:

Fully Built

Customisable

Asia-Pacific Electric Bus Market, By Country



Companies Mentioned

Zhengzhou Yutong Group Co., Ltd.

BYD Auto Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang CRRC Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd

Zhongtong Bus Holding Co., Ltd.

Higer Bus Company Limited

VDL Groep

Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o.

Anhui Ankai Automobile Co., Ltd.

King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd.

Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd

