Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market to Reach $22.3 Billion by 2026
Inertial measurement units (IMUs) represent an advanced sensor technology that brings together various tools for measuring angular velocity, linear acceleration and magnetic strength of desired objects. Growth in the global market is being propelled by increasing focus on navigation accuracy, expansion of aircraft fleet, mass production of mobile devices, strong demand for advanced missiles and launch of miniaturized components. The market growth is also benefitted by rising investments to modernize the defense and military along with increasing reliance of unmanned aerial vehicles on autonomous navigation for operating in harsh weather conditions. These platforms are finding increasing use in bomb detection and firefighting as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) activities. The IMU market is bound to receive a major stimulus from technological advances associated with micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) coupled with micro-machining and fabrication of high-end sensors. Automotive is rapidly emerging as a promising area for high-performance IMUs due to advances related to applications including safety measures, crash detection and stability control systems.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) estimated at US$16.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period. Commercial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$9.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Navigation segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.5% share of the global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market. Growth in the commercial electronics segment is being driven by rising uptake of consumer electronic devices like smartphones, GPS-enabled consumer electronics devices and wearable devices. Navigation systems built on IMUs play a critical role in aviation and space applications owing to their ability to reliably offer location coordinates. These benefits are driving the acceptance of miniaturized IMUs in designing and development of satellite systems and unmanned aerial vehicles.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2026
The Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.34% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$7.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The North American market is buoyed by sizeable federal investments, robust demand for commercial aircraft and continuing advances in the field of micro-electromechanical (MEMS) systems. The regional market is witnessing high uptake of sophisticated inertial systems in the aircraft and maritime industries for defense and commercial applications. The Asia-Pacific region (including China) is making a positive contribution to the market on account of strong focus of new players on using MEMS to develop sophisticated technology. Increasing defense budgets in emerging economies like India and China along with significant growth of air travel and investment in new aircraft are poised to bolster the regional market. Rising disposable income and continuous expansion of the middle-class population coupled with the resulting demand for automobiles and smartphones is likely to amplify IMU demand.
By Grade, Space Segment to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2026
Space-grade IMUs are commonly used in space navigation applications that require enhanced accuracy, mainly during dynamic flight phases like ascent, entry, descent and landing of a spacecraft. The segment is anticipated to gain from rising investment in space-related research & exploration activities and increasing number of satellite launches. In the global Space segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$729.5 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 71 Featured) -
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Bosch Sensortec GmbH
- Gladiator Technologies
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Safran Electronics & Defense
- STMicroelectronics
- TDK Corporation
- Teledyne Technologies
- Texas Instruments
- Thales
- Trimble Navigation
- VectorNav Technologies
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019E to 2022F
Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Weakness into
Inertial Measurement Unit Market
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Inertial Measurement Units (IMU): Power-Packed Technology to
Measure Acceleration, Velocity & Magnetic Strength of Objects
Key Components & Working of IMUs
Major Applications of IMUs
Limitations of IMUs
IMU Market to Bustle with Incredible Acceleration & Display
High-Velocity Trajectory in Long Term: Prospects & Outlook
Prominent Drivers Aiding Growth of IMU Market
Accumulated Error Linked with IMU-based Navigation: A Growth
Inhibitor
Space Launch & Commercial Electronics: Leading Segments of
Inertial Measurement Unit Market
World Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market by Grade (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial,
Navigation, Space, Tactical, and Marine
Segmental Insights by Component
World Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market by Component (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Gyroscopes,
Magnetometers, and Other Components
Magnetometers, and Other Component
World Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market by Region (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and
Developing Regions
Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market: Geographic
Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-
Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe,
and Japan
Competitive Scenario: IMU Providers Mow Down Competition with
R&D and Product Innovations
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Established Use Case in Consumer Electronics Sector Augurs Well
Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 and 2022
Smartphone Usage Trends Favor Growth
Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-
2021
World Tablet PCs Market: Breakdown of Annual Volume Sales
(in Million Units) for the Years 2013, 2018 & 2019
Expanding Role of Electronics in Automotive Vehicles Accelerate
Growth Momentum
Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of Vehicle
Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics Per Vehicle (In US$)
for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
IMU Set to Make Big Gains in AV Vertical
Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million)
Rising Spending on Industrial Automation Projects to Boost
Market Prospects
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$
Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
IMUs Induce Sophisticated Navigation & Tactical Functionalities
in Aerospace & Defense Systems
Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020
Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001
through 2019
Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets (in US$ Billion): 2019
Rise in UAV Deployments Favors Growth
Surveying Made Easier with IMU
IMU Sensors Streamline Functioning of Mobile Robots
Rising Emphasis on Precision Agriculture Widens Addressable Market
Wearables Emerge as Lucrative Vertical
World Wearable Electronics Market by Geographic Region (2018 &
2022): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for North America,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.
and Rest of World
Uptrend in MEMS Domain Favors Growth
Technology Innovations & Advancements Favor Growth
Global Sensor Industry: A Complementary Overview
World Sensors Market by End-Use Segment (2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile Applications, Process &
Manufacturing Industries, Machine Tools & General
Machinery, HVAC & Building Control, Office Automation &
Communication, and Other Markets
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
