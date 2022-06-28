India Ethanol Market Report 2022: Value to Grow From $28 Billion to $56.3 Billion By 2027

Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Ethanol Market, By Type (Bioethanol v/s Synthetic Ethanol), By Raw Material (Sugar and Molasses Based, Grain Based, Lignocellulosic Biomass, Algal Biomass), By Purity, By Application, By Region, By States, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Ethanol Market was valued at USD2805.38 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 12.68% during the forecast period to achieve the market value of USD5638.56 million by 2027 and is anticipated to grow due to the increasing biofuel demand.

The country is steadily adopting the use of electric vehicles and biofuels like ethanol. Expanding agriculture sector and utilization of the feedstock for ethanol production is a rising trend in the country. The government is actively investing in the market and promoting the schemes and plans for increasing the production and thus the growth of the Indian Ethanol Market in the next five years.



Moreover, government policies like the new ethanol blending program (EBP) which makes it compulsory for oil manufacturing companies (OMCs) to blend 10% ethanol in petrol by the end of 2022 and 20% by 2025, are aiding the growth of the Indian Ethanol Market in the future five years. Demand for ethanol is also increasing extensively as a solvent for the manufacturing of varnishes and perfumes. Preparation and manufacturing of the essence, flavor, etc., also drive market growth.

Furthermore, the demand for ethanol has also increased due to the present pandemic situation. With the surging requirement for maintaining hygiene and cleanliness and avoiding the viral infection of COVID-19, the demand for hand sanitizers and cleaning agents with a high concentration of ethanol has increased, thus aiding the growth of the Indian Ethanol Market in the forecast period.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Indian Ethanol Market from 2017 to FY2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Indian Ethanol Market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast the Indian Ethanol Market based on type, raw material, purity, application, regional distribution, and competition landscape.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Indian Ethanol Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Ethanol Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Ethanol Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian Ethanol Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Indian Ethanol Market.

Report Scope:

In this report, the Indian Ethanol Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



India Ethanol Market, By Type:

Sugar & Molasses based

Grain based

Lignocellulosic Biomass

Algal Biomass

India Ethanol Market, By Purity:

Denatured

Undenatured

India Ethanol Market, By Application:

Fuel & Fuel Additives

Industrial Solvents

Disinfectant

Personal Care

Beverages

Others

India Ethanol Market, By Region:

West

South

North

East

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on India Ethanol Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Preference, By Raw Material

5.3. Preference, By Purity

5.4. Demand, By Application



6. India Ethanol Market Outlook



7. India Bioethanol Market Outlook



8. India Synthetic Ethanol Market Outlook



9. Market Dynamics



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



12. India Economic Profile



Companies Mentioned

India Glycols Limited.

Balrampur Chini Mills Limited

Shri Renuka Sugars Limited

Triveni Engineering and Industries Limited

Godavari Biorefineries Limited

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited

Bajaj Hindustan Sugars Limited.

Simbhaoli Sugars Limited.

East India Distilleries Parry Limited

Mawana Sugars Limited

