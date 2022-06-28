Lands’ End Announces $50 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

DODGEVILLE, Wis., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $50 million of the Company’s common stock through February 2, 2024, the conclusion of its fiscal year 2023. Under the program, the Company may purchase its shares from time to time in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions, or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws. Simultaneously, the Company continues to explore debt refinancing options as part of its ongoing commitment to drive stockholder value.



Jim Gooch, President and Chief Financial Officer of Lands’ End, said, “This share repurchase authorization exemplifies both the Board’s and management’s confidence in the strength of our business model and our long-term growth prospects. We believe a balanced capital allocation strategy supported by a share repurchase program, optimized debt structure and continued investment in our growth strategies will drive long-term value for our stockholders.”

The Company expects that purchases will be funded through existing cash on hand, cash from operations, borrowings under its asset-based senior secured credit facility or a combination of the foregoing. The amount and timing of the purchases will depend on a number of factors including the price and availability of the Company’s shares, trading volume and general market conditions. Repurchases may also be made under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, which would permit shares to be repurchased when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so under insider trading laws. The share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

About Lands’ End, Inc.

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, through Company Operated stores and through third-party distribution channels. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

CONTACTS

Lands’ End, Inc.

James Gooch

President and Chief Financial Officer

(608) 935-9341

Investor Relations:

ICR, Inc.

Jean Fontana

(646) 277-1214

Jean.Fontana@icrinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the Company’s plans regarding the Board’s share repurchase authorization, the Company’s prospects for refinancing its existing debt, the Company’s confidence in the strength of its business model, the Company’s assessment of its long-term growth prospects, and the Company’s prospects for driving long-term value for its stockholders. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: the stock repurchase program may not be executed to the full extent within its duration, due to business or market conditions; global supply chain challenges have resulted in a significant increase in inbound transportation costs and delays in receiving product; further disruption in the Company’s supply chain, including with respect to its distribution centers, third-party manufacturing partners and logistics partners, caused by limits in freight capacity, increases in transportation costs, port congestion, other logistics constraints, and closure of certain manufacturing facilities and production lines due to COVID-19 and other global economic conditions; the impact of global economic conditions, including inflation, on consumer discretionary spending; the impact of COVID-19 on operations, customer demand and the Company’s supply chain, as well as its consolidated results of operation, financial position and cash flows; the Company may be unable to refinance its existing debt on commercially acceptable terms or at all, due to, in addition to other factors, the condition of the lending and debt markets; the Company may be unsuccessful in implementing its strategic initiatives, or its initiatives may not have their desired impact on its business; the Company’s ability to offer merchandise and services that customers want to purchase; changes in customer preference from the Company’s branded merchandise; the Company’s results may be materially impacted if tariffs on imports to the United States increase and it is unable to offset the increased costs from current or future tariffs through pricing negotiations with its vendor base, moving production out of countries impacted by the tariffs, passing through a portion of the cost increases to the customer, or other savings opportunities; customers’ use of the Company’s digital platform, including customer acceptance of its efforts to enhance its eCommerce websites, including the Outfitters website; customer response to the Company’s marketing efforts across all types of media; the Company’s maintenance of a robust customer list; the Company’s retail store strategy may be unsuccessful; the Company’s relationship with Kohl’s may not develop as planned or have its desired impact; the Company’s dependence on information technology and a failure of information technology systems, including with respect to its eCommerce operations, or an inability to upgrade or adapt its systems; fluctuations and increases in costs of raw materials as well as fluctuations in other production and distribution-related costs; impairment of the Company’s relationships with its vendors; the Company’s failure to maintain the security of customer, employee or company information; the Company’s failure to compete effectively in the apparel industry; legal, regulatory, economic and political risks associated with international trade and those markets in which the Company conducts business and sources its merchandise; the Company’s failure to protect or preserve the image of its brands and its intellectual property rights; increases in postage, paper and printing costs; failure by third parties who provide the Company with services in connection with certain aspects of its business to perform their obligations; the Company’s failure to timely and effectively obtain shipments of products from its vendors and deliver merchandise to its customers; reliance on promotions and markdowns to encourage customer purchases; the Company’s failure to efficiently manage inventory levels; unseasonal or severe weather conditions; the adverse effect on the Company’s reputation if its independent vendors do not use ethical business practices or comply with applicable laws and regulations; assessments for additional state taxes; incurrence of charges due to impairment of goodwill, other intangible assets and long-lived assets; the impact on the Company’s business of adverse worldwide economic and market conditions, including inflation and other economic factors that negatively impact consumer spending on discretionary items; potential indemnification liabilities to Sears Holdings pursuant to the separation and distribution agreement in connection with the Company’s separation from Sears Holdings; the ability of the Company’s principal stockholders to exert substantial influence over the Company; potential liabilities under fraudulent conveyance and transfer laws and legal capital requirements; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2022. The Company intends the forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time made and does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.