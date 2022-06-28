Europe Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Report 2022-2027: Concerns of Environmental Degradation and Demand For Electric Vehicles Driving Industry Growth

Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Propulsion Type (BEV, HEV, PHEV and FCEV), By Vehicle Type (Bus, Truck, and LCV), By Range (0-150 Miles, 151-250 Miles, 251-500 Miles and 501 Miles & Above), By Country, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European Electric Commercial Vehicle Market stood at USD6071.31 million in the year 2021, growing at a CAGR of 25.12% during the forecast years, 2023-2027F to achieve the market value of USD22,494.01 million by 2027F. Growing demand for electric vehicles is driving the growth of the European Electric Commercial Vehicle Market in the upcoming five years.

Increasing concerns for environmental degradation and inclination toward safe energy are also facilitating the growth of the European Electric Commercial Vehicle Market in the future five years. Moreover, the inclination of the government to promote green energy, control the energy consumption in the region, along with growing technological advancements, are some of the other factors substantiating the growth of the European Electric Commercial Vehicle Market in the forecast years.



Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares in the market and may dominate the propulsion type market segment in the upcoming five years. The highest revenue generation may be accounted to increasing demands for hybrid electric vehicles. Complete and 100% shift to electric vehicles is still a struggle worldwide. In such cases, the use of hybrid vehicles has increased and may help with increasing its popularity further among the population

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the market size of the European Electric Commercial Vehicle Market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the European Electric Commercial Vehicle Market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the European Electric Commercial Vehicle Market based on propulsion type, vehicle type, range, competitive landscape and country-wise analysis.

To identify dominant country or segment in the European Electric Commercial Vehicle Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the European Electric Commercial Vehicle Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the European Electric Commercial Vehicle Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the European Electric Commercial Vehicle Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the European Electric Commercial Vehicle Market.

Report Scope:

In this report, the European Electric Commercial Vehicle Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Europe Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Propulsion Type:

BEV

HEV

PHEV

FCEV

Europe Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type:

Bus

Truck

LCV

Europe Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Range:

0-150 Miles

51-250 Miles

251-500 Miles

501 Miles & Above

Europe Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Country:

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Norway

Netherlands

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the European Electric Commercial Vehicle Market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Definition



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Europe Electric Commercial Vehicle Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.2. Brand Recall

5.3. Brand Satisfaction Level



6. Europe Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook



7. France Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook



8. Germany Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook



9. United Kingdom Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook





10. Norway Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook



11. Netherlands Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook



12. Italy Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook



13. Spain Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook



14. Sweden Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook



15. Poland Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook



16. Belgium Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook



17. Market Dynamics

17.1. Drivers

17.2. Challenges



18. Market Trends and Developments



Companies Mentioned

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

Peugeot S.A.

Ford Motors Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

Hyundai Kia Automotive Group

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A. (CAF)

BYD Auto Co. Ltd.

AB Volvo

Man SE

Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o.

