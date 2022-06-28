Clear Blue Technologies Announces $4-Million Government of Canada Financing

TORONTO, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue” and the “Company”) (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF), the Smart Off-Grid Company™, announces $4-million in Government of Canada support through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (“FedDev Ontario”). This funding will allow Clear Blue to expand its production capacity, support the commercialization of its new Pico-Grid technology, and enhance its sales and marketing strategies.



The financing will be drawn upon over a 21-month period until March 2024. Repayment begins in 2025, continues to 2031, and carries 0% interest. The Company intends to use the proceeds for sales and business development, to expand its production capacity, and to support the commercialization of its new Pico-Grid technology. Pico-Grid, announced earlier in 2022 is expected to launch by the end of 2022.

“As the demand for sustainable, renewable, and cleaner energy sources continues to increase, more Canadian companies have risen to the challenge and are leading the way to change. Today’s announcement for Clear Blue Technologies Inc. will support global market expansion for the commercialization the new Pico-Grid technology, while reinforcing our shared commitment to innovative, sustainable practices that promote a globally-competitive and inclusive economy in the long term.” - The Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

“Clear Blue’s solutions provide a highly compelling return on investment for its customers and supports the transition to a green economy,” said Clear Blue Technologies Co-founder and CEO Miriam Tuerk. “These funds will enable the Company to bring to market its Pico-Grid power system for Satellite Wi-Fi and IoT applications, which includes expanding our production capabilities and creating new jobs to allow us to expand into global markets.”

“This $4-million funding will further cement our competitive positioning by supporting our product innovation roadmap and will expand the Company’s addressable market to include the broader satellite internet market which is estimated to be growing 20% per annum to reach US$19 Billion by 2030 according to Allied Market Research, a market research provider,” continued Ms. Tuerk. “Our team has worked diligently with FedDev Ontario since last September to secure this funding, which beyond accelerating our new product development and deployment, will also free existing capital on our balance sheet that can now be utilized towards further scaling our existing product lines, enabling us to execute against our pipeline of sustainable, Smart Off-Grid Power opportunities.”

About FedDev Ontario

For more than 12 years, the Government of Canada, through FedDev Ontario , has worked to advance and diversify the southern Ontario economy through funding opportunities and business services that support innovation, growth and job creation in Canada’s most populous region. The Agency has delivered impressive results, which can be seen in southern Ontario businesses that are creating innovative technologies, improving productivity, growing revenues, creating jobs, and in the economic advancement of communities across the region. Learn more about the impacts the Agency is having in southern Ontario by exploring our pivotal projects, our Southern Ontario Spotlight, and FedDev Ontario’s Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid™ company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF)

