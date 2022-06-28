Innokin Klypse Wins Several International Vaping Awards

LONDON, England, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaping industry veterans Innokin have enjoyed a bumper start to the 2022 exhibition season, with their Klypse pod device picking up three awards across three major international events.

Q2 typically marks the start of the international vape exhibition circuit, providing manufacturers with the opportunity to showcase the future of next-generation nicotine across major global markets.

Among thousands of new products released each year, only a select few are recognised by industry experts with coveted international awards. The pod system category continues to be the most competitive in vaping hardware, as manufacturers are keen to provide new vapers with the best entry-level devices possible.

Success for Innokin's new Klypse device started with winning "Best Pod" at Vapexpo Spain. The Innokin Klypse stood out for its exceptional vaping performance and build quality.

Innokin's success continued at the World Vape Show Dubai. The Klypse won "Best Pod" with performance, reliability and affordable price point being highlighted as reasons for the honour.

Most recently, the Innokin Klypse was awarded "Best Pod Vape" by Vaping Post, the number one vaping publication in France.

After a promising start to the exhibition and awards season, Innokin is set to continue its investment in beginner-level hardware and water-based vaping technology, with partner Aquios Labs.

Commenting on the awards haul, George Xia, Innokin co-founder, said, "It is a privilege to be recognised by fellow industry veterans, especially as we focus on transitioning smokers with simple, affordable devices. We have been greatly encouraged by the consumer reaction to our new releases and look forward to gathering more feedback in the remainder of the exhibition season."

The latest stop on Innokin's worldwide vape exhibition tour was Hall Of Vape Stuttgart, Germany, June 25-26. Industry tastemakers Phil Busardo and Dimitris Agrafiotis hosted Innokin's booth throughout the event, giving deep insight into the latest vaping innovations.

Learn more about innokin.com.

For further information, please contact marketing@innokin.com.

Related Images











Image 1: Innokin Klypse





The multi-award-winning Innokin Klypse vape pod









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment