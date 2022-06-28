UAE Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players Orbix V, Charge Trading, FutureLink (GreenParking), ABB, L-Charge, and Art of Energi

Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Vehicle Type (Two- Wheeler, Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), By Type (AC, DC), By Charging Mode, By Installed Location, By Connector Type, By Type of Charging, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



UAE electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is projected to register significant growth during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing sale of electric vehicles and increasing initiatives by the government and private sector to rapidly expand the electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the country.

Besides, advancements in charging technology by the market players to reduce charging time and increase adaptability to new EV models are anticipated to fuel the growth of the UAE electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in the coming years. The UAE government is promoting the adoption of electric vehicles by providing subsidies on their purchase to lower the country's carbon footprint.

Under the UAE Vision 2021, the government had planned to install around 175 charging stations to accommodate the rising need for electrification, which is expected to propel the growth of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market. In addition, Tesla has also announced to launch 200 electric vehicles in the Dubai Taxi industry to aid the government initiatives in achieving the green mobility targets by 2030.

Additionally, market players are investing to find innovative electric vehicle charging solutions and upgrade the existing infrastructure to enhance the convenience for drivers, etc., which is expected to propel the growth of the UAE electric vehicle charging infrastructure market. Mobile charging platforms such as portable chargers, charging vans, temporary chargers, etc. are increasingly becoming popular as they allow vehicle owners to charge vehicles at the roadside.

Furthermore, developing road infrastructure, rapid urbanization, increased expenditure capacity of consumers and improved living standards are some of the factors expected to boost the UAE electric vehicle charging infrastructure market during the forecast period.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historicla growth in market size of UAE electric vehicle charging infrastructure market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of UAE electric vehicle charging infrastructure market from 2022E to 2027F.

To classify and forecast UAE electric vehicle charging infrastructure market based on vehicle type, type, charging mode, installed location, type of charging, region, and competition forecast.

To identify dominant region or segment in the UAE electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.

To identify drivers and challenges for UAE electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in UAE electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in UAE electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in UAE electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.

