UAE Car Accessories Market Report 2022-2027: With Key Players Al Taif Car Accessories, Car Mart, Delta Plus, Al Mushrif Auto Accessories, Fawaz Al-Khateeb, Directed Auto, Top Star & More

The UAE car accessories market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand and production of autonomous and connected passenger cars. Besides, the growing popularity of electric and autonomous vehicles and continuous technological advancements in passenger car accessories are expected to create a higher demand for UAE car accessories market.

High demand for installing infotainment systems and growing production and sales of passenger cars owing to rapid urbanization, improved lifestyle, and high per capita income of consumers are also anticipated to propel the UAE car accessories market. The rising interest of consumers in enhancing the aesthetic appeal of cars and the booming automotive industry in the country are some of the factors creating lucrative growth opportunities.

Continuous advancements in technology are attracting customers to invest in car accessories for enhanced comfort and safety. More market players are investing in improving the quality of materials used in the manufacturing process to boost sales. The introduction of advanced systems such as new lighting systems, dynamic window displays, biometric entry to cars, and high installation of infotainment systems are accelerating the demand for the UAE car accessories market during the forecast period.

Additionally, the growing availability of high-speed internet penetration and fast deployment of 5G technology are factors propelling the growth of the UAE car accessories market. Besides, original equipment manufacturers are advancing the infotainment systems to make them compatible with connected and autonomous vehicles.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the UAE car accessories market, in terms of value.

To define, classify and forecast the UAE car accessories market on the basis of location, vehicle type, demand category, sales channel, region, and competition forecast.

To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the UAE car accessories market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, supply contracts, and mergers & acquisitions in the UAE car accessories market.

To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and trends in the UAE car accessories market.

To strategically profile the leading players involved in the UAE car accessories in market.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as luxury car manufacturers, distributors, dealers and policy makers, which market segments should be targeted over the coming years (next five years) in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.



Report Scope:

In this report, UAE car accessories market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



UAE Car Accessories Market, By Location:

Interior Accessories

Exterior Accessories

UAE Car Accessories Market, By Vehicle Type:

Hatchback

Sedan

SUV/MPV

UAE Car Accessories Market, By Demand Category:

OEM

Replacement

UAE Car Accessories Market, By Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

UAE Car Accessories Market, By Region:

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Sharjah

Rest of UAE.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on UAE Car Accessories Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Aided and Unaided Brand Recall

5.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions

5.3. Brand Satisfaction Level



6. UAE Car Accessories Market Outlook



7. UAE Car Interior Accessories Market Outlook



8. UAE Car Exterior Accessories Market Outlook



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges



10. Market Trends and Developments



11. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



12. UAE Economic Profile



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Al Taif Car Accessories

Car Mart

Delta Plus

Al Mushrif Auto Accessories

Fawaz Al-Khateeb

Directed Auto

Top Star trading LLC

Car Care Auto Accessories

Bab Al Satwa Car Accessories

Galadari Automobiles Co Ltd LLC

