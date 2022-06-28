Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc: The Savings Banks Centre to reform its management model

English Finnish

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc

Stock Exchange Release

28th of June 2022 at 3 pm

The Savings Banks Group reforms its management model. The aim of the reform is to enable the Savings Banks Group to serve its customers in the best possible way in an increasingly competitive environment. As part of the reform, CEO Tomi Närhinen will leave his position at the Savings Banks’ Union Coop by mutual agreement. The management model reform will be led by Karri Alameri who has been appointed Acting CEO and took up the position on 27 June 2022. Mr. Alameri has long experience in implementing and leading change.

According to Pirkko Ahonen, Chairman of the Board of Saving Banks’ Union Coop, the Savings Banks in Finland are in an excellent position to succeed, as the Savings Banks Group is a strong and solid institution with more than 200 years of experience. Additionally, the member banks are committed to the group, and our way to face the customer, regardless of the channel, is first-class.

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc belongs to the Savings Banks Amalgamation and Savings Banks Group and acts as Group's central credit institution. Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's role is to ensure liquidity and wholesale funding of the Savings Banks Group via operating in the money and capital markets, to operate payment transfers and issuance of payment cards.