Quadient Introduces DigtalBOOST: Pre-packaged Digital Solutions for Common Customer Processes and Contracts

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today the launch of DigitalBOOST, a pre-packaged suite of digital solutions that enables businesses to easily implement digital, self-service customer processes without IT dependency or investment in expensive platforms.

Quadient’s digital transformation experts have converted years of experience and best practices into DigitalBOOST, packaging together Quadient-hosted solutions that quickly transform manually-fulfilled customer processes and contracts into digital ones accessible through company mobile apps, websites and customer portals.

“Companies understand the importance of customer experience and communications, but in many cases their IT resources are extremely limited and can’t keep up with the demand of the business. They have not been able to digitize their line-of-business customer processes. We can do it for them,” said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Intelligent Communication Automation, Quadient. “DigitalBOOST is a new ecosystem for Quadient that complements our growing and industry-leading suite of cloud software solutions. With DigitalBOOST, we are offering hosted services that increase productivity through automation, reduce costs by replacing paper with digital forms that support ePresentment and eSignature, speed the shift to digital and activate self-service options that empower customers to easily place requests from any device.”

DigitalBOOST Customer Processes reduce call center volumes by digitalizing the most common customer-facing processes. Pre-filled forms guide customers through the customer journey, including common use cases such as: onboarding and enrollment, claims submissions, customer profile updates and new service requests. Customer requests are tracked in a dashboard that makes it easy for agents to quickly approve and trigger personalized customer notifications, such as email and SMS, as well as track key metrics.

DigitalBOOST Contracts enables agents to customize contracts and send SMS invitations that empower customers to review and sign in minutes all from a mobile device, with no need for in-person signature ceremonies or waiting for mailed hard copies. Common use cases include improving the customer experience related to contract renewals and issuance, short-term loans, terms and conditions approval, and new beneficiary forms.

