Key Digital® enables massive Sportsbook video wall at Dakota Magic Casino

New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfoComm, Las Vegas, NV, June 8, 2022 – The Dakota Magic Casino Resort, in Hankinson, North Dakota, opened in August of 1999 and hasn’t stopped expanding since. The 63,575-square-foot casino opened with a two-story, 84-room hotel, the next year adding 35,800 square feet of entertainment/convention space, and in 2004 a hotel expansion added two suites and 40 more rooms. The casino, owned and operated by Dakota Nation Gaming Enterprise of the Sisseton-Whapeton Oyate Tribe, is now 160,000 square feet, with over 1,000 slot and video poker machines, keno, 18 table games, a high-stakes gaming area, poker room, lounge, fine-dining and buffet restaurants,and a golf course with clubhouse. But the latest addition, a new sportsbook that opened in January, has the venue’s biggest feature yet: a 31-foot-by-10-foot LED wall that can easily show eight sporting events simultaneously, go to a custom preset with two side by side or a host of options in between, thanks to technology solutions from Key Digital®. That includes 21 Key Digital KD-IP922™ encoders and 35 KD-IP922™ decoders, three of the new KD-MLV4x4Pro™ 4K UHD HDMI seamless matrix switchers and Key Digital’s industry-leading Compass Control Pro™ software, allowing management to simply and intuitively reconfigure the display into any number of preset configurations from an iPad . All together, this exhaustive setup assures that sportsbook patrons will never miss a game or a race, no matter how busy a sports day or night it is.

“The video wall can do eight different pictures at one time; we’re feeding it with nine different IP encoders, as well as three of the new KD-MLV4x4Pro UHD HDMI seamless matrix with multi-view tiling,” says Paul Hagen, in charge of technology and sales installations with Site On Sound, the Fargo, ND-based AV specialists that installed and integrated the new videowall. Pulling out an iPad, Hagen quickly glides through the process of reconfiguring the videowall by simply swiping and tapping among various preset configurations using Key Digital’s Compass Control Pro software, moving effortlessly from eight discrete video sources to two side by side, and everything in between, on what he describes as “the largest privately owned video screen that I could find in the state of North Dakota.” And while the new videowall is the crown jewel of the new sportsbook, there’s still plenty of other video throughout the space, including 22 other flat-screen televisions that are tuned to games and other matches, four more displays that show wagering odds and another monitor dedicated to in-house advertising, all also fed by the Key Digital 922 AVoIP devices.

Kurt Schmidt, the CEO of Dakota Magic Casino, proudly calls the venue “by far the biggest, best sportsbook in the Dakotas right now,” noting how patrons have been wildly enthusiastic about the centerpiece videowall, not just because of its scale but also because of its capabilities. “It’s so very flexible. For instance, right now we’ve got four different games on, and for a single big event like the Final Four or the Superbowl, we can make that entire screen into a single, huge, 4K display. And the ticker on the side of the sportsbook can be seen pretty much from anywhere in the property. It really grabs your attention and draws you in, and then when you get close you see that video wall, people are just blown away. We love what Key Digital and Site On Sound were able to do here.”

For more information:

Key Digital

…ends 563 words

Photo File 1: Dakota-Magic_Sportsbook_LED-Wall.jpg

Photo Caption 1: A swipe and a tap on an iPad running Key Digital’s Compass Control Pro™ app reconfigures the Dakota Magic Casino Sportsbook’s huge video wall to accommodate the action of up to eight events simultaneously, thanks to a backbone of Key Digital hardware

Photo File 2: Dakota-Magic_Sportsbook_LED-Wall2.jpg

Photo Caption 2: The massive and versatile 31 x 10 foot video wall in Dakota Magic Casino’s new Sportsbook is enabled by Key Digital technology

Photo File 3: Dakota_Magic_Rack.jpg

Photo Caption 3: Key Digital® gear powers the sophisticated capabilities of the massive video wall at the new Dakota Magic Casino Sportsbook

About Key Digital:

Established in 1999, Key Digital® designs and engineers intuitive digital A/V connectivity and control solutions that embody excellence. Key Digital delivers reliable, superior-quality, easily-implemented, versatile, high-performance products for corporate, education, government, house-of-worship, bar & restaurant, digital signage and residential A/V applications.

Founded by innovator Mike Tsinberg, holder of over 40 digital video and HDTV patents, Key Digital designs and engineers its products in-house at its USA headquarters in Mount Vernon, New York. The result of meticulous research, development and testing, Key Digital products showcase the company’s extensive, unparalleled technical knowledge and expertise, as well as its market-driven approach, serving as a partner to consultants, designers, and system integration firms in the A/V industry. Key Digital works as its clients’ extended engineering team, developing customized solutions for specific applications. Key Digital is an lnfoComm, CEDIA, CES, and NAHB award-winning manufacturer.

Key Digital, Engineered For Your Success™

For more information, visit our webpage at www.keydigital.com.

Attachments