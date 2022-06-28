San Francisco Chronicle Names Kiddom a Winner of the Greater Bay Area Top Workplaces 2022 Award

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiddom has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by San Francisco Bay Area Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.



"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

"We are honored to be recognized among the list of San Francisco’s top workplaces," said Ahsan Rizvi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Kiddom. "It is beyond gratifying to lead a company where our employees are passionate about our mission, and everyone is a champion for improving education for all teachers and learners. Our excellent team is what drives us forward and creates a top workplace filled with leaders and doers.”

Kiddom’s goal is to get high quality, interactive curriculum into the hands of teachers and students as seamlessly as possible, with the intent of improving student outcomes and empowering individual teachers. With Kiddom, teachers no longer need to juggle multiple tools and can access high-quality, modifiable, standards-aligned curriculum and view curated supplemental resources in one integrated platform. Kiddom provides teachers and administrators with all the tools they need in one digital platform so they can digest, personalize, and deliver high quality core curriculum.

Kiddom is the first all-in-one education platform for high-quality digital curriculum. It integrates curriculum management, instruction, assessment, and communication tools into one solution, saving schools valuable time, resources and money. With the flexibility to access and edit curriculum from any location, Kiddom is the only education platform that can effectively support teachers and learners engaging in in-class, blended, hybrid or distance learning scenarios, as well as in the quick pivots between them. Headquartered in San Francisco with an office in New York City, Kiddom is a team of passionate educators, designers, and developers building technology to enable all teachers and learners to unlock their full potential. To learn more, visit https://www.kiddom.co .

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com .

