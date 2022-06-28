Larimar Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation at the Upcoming Gordon Research Conference on Mitochondria and Chloroplasts

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (“Larimar”) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that biomarker studies that have identified genes that are differentially expressed between healthy individuals and those with Friedreich’s ataxia will be featured in an oral presentation at the upcoming Gordon Research Conference on Mitochondria and Chloroplasts during the session on “Organelle Biology Translated into Medicine and Agriculture.” The conference will take place July 17 – 22, 2022 at Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont.



Details on the presentation are shown below.

Presentation Title: Identification of Differentially Expressed Genes in Friedreich’s Ataxia Patients Presenting Author: David Bettoun, Ph.D., Vice President of Discovery and Non-clinical R&D, Larimar Therapeutics Presentation Date: July 21, 2022 Presentation Time: 8:40 PM ET

