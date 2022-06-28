Aite-Novarica Group Announces Winners of the 2022 Insurance Technology Impact Awards

Boston, MA, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aite-Novarica Group is pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 Insurance Technology Impact Awards. Now in its eleventh year, the Insurance Technology Impact Awards program recognizes insurer IT initiatives and projects that have generated real business impact for their organizations. More than 60 technology projects were submitted for consideration in the 2022 program, and dozens of insurer technology leaders voted for the winners.



Submitted projects are summarized in single-page case studies which are reviewed and voted on by members of the Aite-Novarica Group Insurance Technology Research Council, a moderated knowledge-sharing community of more than 350 insurer technology leaders. The Awards are distinct in being purely peer-juried; no vendors, consultants, journalists, or members of the Aite-Novarica team participate in the selection committee. The identification of any Aite-Novarica Group award winner or finalist is not an endorsement by Aite-Novarica Group of any vendor, product, or service.



The 2022 Insurance Technology Impact Awards program recognizes 12 winners across four categories:

Core Systems

Life/Annuity/Benefits Winner: Ohio National, for their Core Systems Transformation

Large Property/Casualty Winner: Encova Insurance, for their Personal Lines Core Systems Transformation

Midsize Property/Casualty Winner: Tokio Marine Highland, for their Cloud-Based Flood Underwriting Engine

Data and Analytics

Life/Annuity/Benefits Winner: Penn Mutual, for their Accelerated Life Insurance Underwriting

Large Property/Casualty Winner: EMC Insurance Companies, for their Enterprise Data Modernization

Midsize Property/Casualty Winner: Mosaic Insurance, for their Real-Time Underwriting Analytics Portal

Digital

Life/Annuity/Benefits Winner: Sun Life, for their Wellness App for Digital Client Engagement

Large Property/Casualty Winner: Everest Re, for their Real-Time Pricing Analytics

Midsize Property/Casualty Winner: Pie Insurance, for their Small Commercial Agent Portal

IT Practice

Life/Annuity/Benefits Winner: Knights of Columbus, for their RPA Center of Excellence

Large Property/Casualty Winner: Acrisure, for their Partner Entity Integration Framework

Midsize Property/Casualty Winner: Amerisure, for their Time-to-Market Delivery

“The Impact Awards are designed to help recognize the ways insurers are using technology to better understand and manage risk, to sell policies more quickly and effectively, and to streamline processes and improve operational efficiency,” says Harry Huberty, Head of CIO Research at Aite-Novarica Group. “This year’s submissions were among the most impressive I have ever seen, and I’ve heard from a number of voters that they were extremely impressed by the quality of this year’s competition,” he adds.



Aite-Novarica Group will host a series of moderated panel discussions with representatives from winning organizations in the months of July and August.



To request additional information about Aite-Novarica Group’s Impact Awards, please contact us at pr@aite-novarica.com.

