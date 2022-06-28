Accanto Health to Host National Symposium for Eating Disorder Continuing Education in Atlanta, GA

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration is now open for Beside and Beyond: The 2022 Accanto Health Symposium, which takes place in Atlanta, GA from September 14-16. This will be the first in-person conference hosted by the leading behavioral health provider since Veritas Collaborative and The Emily Program merged last year and adopted Accanto Health as its parent company name.



The Symposium includes 11 live presentations from experts sharing research, practical insights, and clinical best practices related to eating disorder treatment. Sessions range from in-depth presentations on specific types of eating disorders, to treatment considerations for marginalized communities, to updates on federal policy, and more. Healthcare providers attending the conference will have the opportunity to earn up to 15 continuing education credit hours.

“At Accanto Health, we’re committed to offering high-quality continuing education opportunities so the complexities of eating disorders can be fully recognized and understood in the treatment community,” said Dave Willcutts, CEO of Accanto Health. “The Symposium is a wonderful opportunity to not only learn, but to connect and be inspired by others with the same goal—helping patients and families on their recovery journeys by delivering the very best expertise, care and support.”

The 2022 Accanto Health Symposium is the 11th annual event of its kind, following in the tradition of the Veritas Collaborative Symposium.

Visit the Symposium website for more information and to register: https://tinyurl.com/2022-accanto-symposium

About Accanto Health

Accanto Health, based in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a national healthcare company specializing in eating disorders and related disorders, with two nationally known eating disorder brands, The Emily Program and Veritas Collaborative, collectively offering care in 21 locations across 7 states: Georgia, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington. Recognizing that one size does not fit all, Accanto Health programs provide exceptional, individualized care for people with eating disorders of all ages in a gender-diverse and inclusive environment, incorporating an array of individual, group, and family therapy, nutrition, psychiatry, medical care, yoga, education, and support services. Services are offered across a full continuum of care including inpatient, residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and outpatient. If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, call 1-888-EMILY-77 or visit accanto.com

