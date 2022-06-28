Rosinbomb™ Market Leader in Professional and Consumer Extraction Products and Technology Announces Another Strategic Patent Grant

RENO, Nev., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROSINBOMB (OTC:ROSN), industry leading developer and manufacturer of the highly acclaimed ROSINBOMB line of solventless extraction, are pleased to announce their third granted patent from the U.S. Patent office.

U.S. Patent number US 1 1,298,906 B2 has been granted to Rosinbomb. The patent covers the unique and proprietary way in which the Rosinbomb M Series extraction presses gather the extracted material through the Rosinbomb Flow Channel™. The Flow Channel allows the extracted material to flow through the graduated channel in the Flow plates and pour into collection trays. This is a radical departure from the current method of manually removing the extracted material from parchment paper after each press.

Rosinbomb’s CEO, Fred Angelopoulos said, “We are thrilled to receive this patent on the Flow Channel Technology from the U.S. Patent office. This is a major step forward in the movement to transition the market away from solvent-based extracts. Using the Flow Channel Technology processors and manufacturers of extracts can now provide their customers safe and organic extracts for their medicinal or recreational needs.”

Processing done with the Rosinbomb M-60 extraction press using the Flow Channel Technology™ can produce the same volume output as large chemical extractors at a fraction of the cost and in a safe and clean environment.

ROSINBOMB continues to be celebrated by experts and leading media outlets. Forbes.com called the Rocket ‘Revolutionary Technology That Creates Perfect Rosin Every time’ and Tech expert website Engadget named the Rocket ‘The Panini Press Of Plants.’

Rosinbomb is the only company in the industry that offers a TrueForce Guarantee™, ensuring that the users will always receive the amount of force that is stated on the product and protecting them from companies that misrepresent the force of their products.

To view the complete line of Rosinbomb presses and accessories please visit http://www.rosinbomb.com .

#rosinbomb

#rosinpress

#rosinbombrocket

#rosinbombm-60

#rosinbombtrueforce

#solventlessextraction

#tommychong

Product Information

Currently available ROSINBOMB™ products include the consumer targeted ROSINBOMB Rocket press along with the commercially targeted ROSINBOMB M-60 press and related accessories. The proprietary technology used in the hugely popular presses utilizes a combination of heat and pressure to generate quality, organic concentrates and essential oils at a competitive price. The produced extracts are clean, pure and, most importantly, solvent-less. Products are available for purchase through select distributors, retailers and directly at rosinbomb.com .

About ROSINBOMB

Rosinbomb (OTC:ROSN) has over four years of operating history developing and producing the ROSINBOMB™ line of rosin presses and accessories for extracting organic concentrates. Founded as a family company with deep roots in creating press technology for the organic fruit and vegetable juice market, ROSINBOMB presses require no chemicals or additional hardware to operate. The presses are plug-and-press out of the box. The technology uses patent pending techniques to optimize extraction potential and allow the user the ability to easily produce naturally extracted, organic concentrates. Additional information can be found at rosinbomb.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the company's products and services.

Media Contact:

press@rosinbomb.com

investor.relations@rosinbomb.com



