Cloudian Partners with Vertica to Deliver On-Premises Data Warehouse Platform on S3 Data Lake

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced a partnership with Vertica, a Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO; NYSE: MFGP) line of business, providing organizations with a public cloud-like modern data warehousing solution, on-premises, for managing their AI/ML and other analytics workloads securely behind their firewall. Vertica’s separation of compute and storage scaling of its underlying analytical database allows customers to use Cloudian’s HyperStore® native S3-compatible object storage as a single location to store all their data. As a result, users can capitalize on HyperStore’s many benefits, including exabyte-level scalability, military-grade security and cost savings of up to 70% compared to public cloud and traditional storage alternatives.



Data warehouse and data lake environments are growing rapidly, with analytics use cases such as AI/ML fueling the growth of petabyte-scale data sets. This growth is occurring not only in public clouds but also in enterprise data centers as organizations look to run analytics applications on their local data and want to do so on-prem—rather than in public clouds—for performance, security, data sovereignty and cost reasons.

In contrast to traditional infrastructure solutions that cannot meet the cost, scalability and other requirements for supporting these modern applications, Cloudian’s HyperStore offers an ideal data repository or lake for Vertica environments:

Drop-in integration : Seamlessly integrate with Vertica using Vertica’s capability to use S3 as the main repository for the hybrid cloud.

: Seamlessly integrate with Vertica using Vertica’s capability to use S3 as the main repository for the hybrid cloud. Modular, limitless elasticity : Start with three low-cost nodes and expand simply by adding devices to the cluster without disrupting analytics workloads.

: Start with three low-cost nodes and expand simply by adding devices to the cluster without disrupting analytics workloads. Multi-tenancy : Allow multiple users to analyze data sitting on a single, shared data lake or data warehouse—without compromising security—while also employing multi-tenant billing, metering and quality of service (QoS) controls.

: Allow multiple users to analyze data sitting on a single, shared data lake or data warehouse—without compromising security—while also employing multi-tenant billing, metering and quality of service (QoS) controls. Hybrid-cloud readiness : Employ policy-based tools to replicate or tier data to AWS, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, or to another HyperStore cluster for offsite disaster recovery, capacity expansion or data analysis in the cloud.

: Employ policy-based tools to replicate or tier data to AWS, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, or to another HyperStore cluster for offsite disaster recovery, capacity expansion or data analysis in the cloud. Data resiliency : Get up to 14 nines of resiliency along with administrator-defined storage policies for implementing it based on replication or erasure coding.

: Get up to 14 nines of resiliency along with administrator-defined storage policies for implementing it based on replication or erasure coding. Ransomware protection : Through S3 Object Lock, prevent malware from encrypting data—enabling quick, easy recovery of an unencrypted backup copy without paying ransom—and meet governance and legal hold demands.

: Through S3 Object Lock, prevent malware from encrypting data—enabling quick, easy recovery of an unencrypted backup copy without paying ransom—and meet governance and legal hold demands. Military-grade security: Further secure data with features such as secure shell, integrated firewall, RBAC/IAM access controls, AES-256 server-side encryption for data at rest and SSL for data in transit, as well as certification with the most stringent government security requirements.



“With enterprises looking to leverage analytics applications on-prem to gain greater insights from the data stored there, having a modern storage infrastructure is critical,” said Jeff Healey, vice president of marketing of the Vertica Product Group at Micro Focus. “By partnering with Cloudian, we’re enabling our customers to capitalize on a leading object storage platform and maximize the value of their digital assets.”

“Over the past two years, Cloudian has introduced a range of new solutions to support organizations’ modern application demands,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer, Cloudian. “With data gravity and data sovereignty driving the move toward hybrid cloud models, the Cloudian-Vertica solution combines the benefits of cloud-based data warehouses with the security, control and other advantages of keeping data behind the firewall.”

Cloudian will be featuring the solution this week at HPE Discover 2022 (Booth #312), and more information is available at cloudian.com/vertica/ .

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the leader in data management software for the hybrid cloud. With military-grade security, limitless scalability and seamless cloud integration, Cloudian’s S3-compatible object storage lets users optimize data access, meet data sovereignty requirements and cut costs by consolidating information to a single, cloud-like platform. Cloudian’s geo-distributed architecture manages and protects object and file data at the edge, core, and in the cloud—for both conventional and modern applications. More at cloudian.com.

About Vertica

The core analytical database within the Micro Focus software portfolio, Vertica is the Unified Analytics Platform, based on a massively scalable architecture with the broadest set of analytical functions spanning event and time series, pattern matching, geospatial, and end-to-end in-database machine learning. Vertica enables many customers—from Agoda to Philips to many others—to easily apply these powerful functions to the largest and most demanding analytical workloads, arming businesses and their customers with predictive business insights faster than any analytical database or data warehouse in the market. Vertica provides its Unified Analytics Platform as SaaS on AWS, across all major public clouds and on-premises data centers as a BYOL (bring your own license) model and integrates data in cloud object storage. For more information about Vertica, please visit www.vertica.com.

