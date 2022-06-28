Global Aroma Chemicals Market Demand to be influenced by Synthetic Chemicals, accruing nearly 70% Market Demand: Fact.MR Report

United States, Rockville, MD, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recently revamped study conducted by Fact.MR concludes that the global aroma chemicals market is poised to be valued at US$ 8,115.52 Million, growing at a 4.7% value CAGR across the 2022-2032 forecast period. As of 2022, the market is likely to be valued at US$ 5,110 Million. Growth is majorly attributed to extensive applications in the food & beverages and cosmetic industries respectively.



During the historical period 2015-2021, the global aroma chemicals market flourished at a CAGR of 3.4%, reaching a valuation of US$ 5,110 Million by the end of the said period. Aroma chemicals are key ingredients in various products such as baked items, perfumes, candies, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, toiletries, and cleaning products. They are used to enhance taste in canned foods too. Growing demand for luxury and healthcare has increased demand for aroma chemicals in the market.

For more insights into the Market, Get A Sample of this Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5374

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global market for aroma chemicals is likely to expand 1.6x from 2022 to 2032

By source, sales of synthetic aroma chemicals to remain dominant, yielding 69% revenue in 2022

Terpenoid aroma chemicals to account for a significant value share in the global market

North America is likely to be an opportunistic market, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% until 2032

Asia Pacific to be another significant market, poised to register a growth rate of 6.1%

Europe is likely to be the kingpin of the global aroma chemicals market, holding a value of US$ 1.8 Billion in 2021

Competitive Landscape

The majority of the industry's major players have been around for a long time and have large production capacities. As a result, in order to meet the growing demand from end-use markets, they are focusing on product launches, expansion, and acquisitions.

BASF acquired Isobionics, a biotech company, in June 2020 to set up its own distillation plant for the production of new flavors and fragrances. The plant is expected to be built at the Brightlands Chemelot Campus in Geleen, Limburg, the Dutch province. This strategy entails establishing its own production unit for the manufacture and development of new fragrances, which is expected to create market growth opportunities.

New fragrance technology in all perfume categories, including personal, fabric, fine fragrance, home, and oral care flavors. This technology will assist consumers in improving their overall sense of well-being.

For Comprehensive Insights Ask An Analyst Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=5374

Key Segments Covered in the Aroma Chemicals Industry Report

Aroma Chemicals by Application : Aroma Chemicals for Soaps & Detergents Aroma Chemicals for Cosmetics & Toiletries Aroma Chemicals for Food & Beverages Ingredients

Aroma Chemicals by Compound : Alcohol-based Aroma Chemicals Saturated Alkyl-Alcohol Unsaturated Alkyl-Alcohol Complex Fragrance Alcohol Aromatic and Aralkyl Alcohol Phenolic Acids-based Aroma Chemicals Saturated Aliphatic Acid Unsaturated Aliphatic Acid Aromatic Acid Esters-based Aroma Chemicals Saturated Esters Unsaturated Esters Aromatic Esters Lactones- Gamma and Delta Synthesis of Ester Aldehydes–based Aroma Chemicals Aliphatic Aldehyde Unsaturated Aldehyde Acetals Aromatics Nitriles Ketones-based Aroma Chemicals Hydrocarbons-based Aroma Chemicals

Aroma Chemicals by Source : Natural Aroma Chemicals Synthetic Aroma Chemicals

Aroma Chemicals by Type : Benzenoids-based Aroma Chemicals Musk Aroma Chemicals Terpenoids-based Aroma Chemicals

Aroma Chemicals by Region : North America Aroma Chemicals Market Latin America Aroma Chemicals Market Europe Aroma Chemicals Market East Asia Aroma Chemicals Market South Asia Aroma Chemicals Market Oceania Aroma Chemicals Market Middle East & Africa Aroma Chemicals Market



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5374

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global aroma chemicals market, presenting historical analysis from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of application (soaps & detergents, cosmetics & toiletries and food & beverages ingredients), compound (alcohols, acids, esters, aldehydes, ketones and hydrocarbons), source (natural and synthetic) and type (benzenoids, musk chemicals and terpenoids) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

About the Chemical and Material Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemical and material team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analyzed the automotive industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Check out more studies related to Chemical Industry, conducted by Fact.MR:

Propanediol Market - Propanediol Market Analysis, By Source (Petrochemical-derived PDO, Bio-based PDO), By Function (Humectants, Solvents, Emollients, Rheology Modifiers, Others), By Application (Personal Care, Cosmetics) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Retail Ready Packaging Market - Retail Ready Packaging Market Analysis by Material Type (Polyethylene Terephthalate, High Density Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride), by Product (Die-cut Display Containers, Shrink-wrapped trays, Plastic Containers, Folding Cartons), by Application, by End User - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Phosphate Rock Market - Phosphate Rock Market Analysis by Application (Phosphate Rock for Fertilizers, Food & Feed Additives, Industrial Applications) & Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Technical Textile Market - Technical Textile Market Analysis by Material (Natural Fibre, Regenerated Fibre, Polymer), by Process (Woven, Knitted, Non-woven Technical Textiles), by Application (Agrotech, Buildtech, Hometech, Indutech, Mobiltech) & Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Metal Magnesium Market - Metal Magnesium Market Analysis by Application (Iron & Steel Making, Titanium Reduction, Aluminum Alloys, Die Casting), by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Flat Glass Market - Flat Glass Market Analysis by Product (Insulated Flat Glass, Laminated Flat Glass, Tempered Flat Glass, Basic Flat Glass), by Application (Automotive Flat Glass, Architectural Flat Glass), by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Textile Market - Textile Market Analysis by Raw Material (Cotton Textiles, Silk Textiles, Chemical Textiles, Wool Textiles), by Product (Polyester Textiles, Nylon Textiles, Natural Fiber Textiles), by Application, by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Zeolite Market - Zeolite Market Analysis by Product (Natural, Synthetic), by Application (Catalysts, Adsorbents, Detergent Builders, Cement, Animal Feed) and by Region - Global Forecast 2022 - 2032

Aluminum Extrusion Market - Aluminum Extrusion Market Analysis by Product (Aluminum Extrusion Shapes, Rods & Bars, Pipes & Tubes), by Application (Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Energy), by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Bonded Magnet Market - Bonded Magnet Market Analysis, By Product Type (Rare Earth Magnets, Ferrite), Process Type (Injection Molded Bonded Magnets, Compression Bonded Magnets, Calendaring Bonded Magnets, Extrusion Bonded Magnets), Application (Sensors, Motors, Hard Disk Drives, Level Gauges, Instrument Panels, Copier Rotors, Fuel Filters, Magnetic Couplings) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158