LOOQ Launches Unattended Lobby Shop Self-Checkout Solution

ORLANDO, Fla., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 75th annual HITEC event, LOOQ announced the immediate availability of the Hotel Lobby Self-Checkout Kiosk leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Guests can simply pick up and charge sundry items directly to their rooms using a seamless POS/PMS integration or utilize secure credit-card payment. The entire transaction takes seconds and is totally self-serve for speed, accuracy, and guest convenience. This new solution enables owners and operators to offer guests a new level of service with no increase in staffing or labor costs.

"With 25+ years of implementing POS and PMS technology in hotels, we saw a pressing need to improve guest service while eliminating labor," said Jacqlyn Rohlfs, Director of Implementation, at LOOQ.

Positive Guest Experience

As Lobby Shops have remained an important guest amenity at most properties, the experience has become less friendly. Without cashiers, transactions are often pushed to the front desk staff, who are already handling important guest interactions. With LOOQ, guests can simply charge sundry items themselves in a fraction of the time. The Lobby Shop experience is vastly improved and is extremely simple and fast for the guest. LOOQ is a compact station, with a camera-based AI recognition solution, guest touchscreen display, EMV credit-card terminal, and thermal printer.

Industry Labor Shortage

Today, and projected into the future, labor shortages will remain an issue. Attracting, training, and managing additional staff is a tremendous challenge. Even if candidates were available, the cost of labor and benefits has increased dramatically. This is one of the reasons LOOQ is an attractive alternative. The ROI for LOOQ is compelling compared to the cost of labor. In addition, we are finding outlets that are not always open due to a lack of labor, which is not a good situation for the property or its guests.

About LOOQ

Founded by industry veterans, LOOQ is a newly created separate entity originally part of POS Upgrades (POSU) based in Orlando, Florida. LOOQ develops and builds AI-based self-service solutions with product and facial recognition capabilities for a wide range of retail and food service operations, including hotels, airports, venues, sports/entertainment, colleges, healthcare, and corporate feeding. For more information, check out our website at www.looqnow.com.

Contact information: Jacqlyn Rohlfs

Email: j.rohlfs@posupgrades.com Phone: 217-691-8947

