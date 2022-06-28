Resolve Expands Leadership Team to Fuel Growth and Meet Rising Demand of B2B Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resolve, the B2B payments solution offering net-terms-as-a service, today announced key new hires to accelerate growth and meet the escalating demand for its embedded payments and accounts receivables tools.



New additions to the leadership team include Amazon’s former Senior Portfolio Manager Maria Schmeiser as Head of Risk and Podsight’s former Head of People Marnie Robbins as Head of People Operations. They join other recently announced new hires Max Bergen as VP of Sales and Giovanni Bryden as Director of Customer Success & Sales Engineering.

“The demand for embedded B2B payment options with net terms has skyrocketed as companies struggle to maintain business as usual in a tightening economic environment fueled by supply chain friction and evolving macro-economic pressures,” said Resolve CEO Chris Tsai. “We are energized by the addition of Marnie, Maria, Max and Gio as we accelerate into our mission to revolutionize B2B payments."

Marnie Robbins joins Resolve as the Head of People Operations, overseeing People Ops functions and processes, recruitment efforts, employee engagement, and culture initiatives. She brings expertise in high-growth people strategy, values creation, culture-fostering, and employee engagement strategy gained from her role as Head of People at Podsights (acquired by Spotify this year) and over 15 years of experience as a people and culture professional in the tech industry.

As Head of Risk, Maria Schmeiser , CFA, will develop, maintain, and update comprehensive risk management capabilities, including building foundational risk tools, services, and enterprise risk culture at Resolve. Maria comes from the Amazon B2B Payments team, where she served as Senior Portfolio Manager and was responsible for driving strategy and growth while optimizing portfolio metrics. Maria also brings 15 years of experience in credit risk management and financial modeling, having served in equity research roles, banking, and monetary policy at the Federal Reserve Board.

Robbins and Schmeiser join recent additions Max Bergen, Resolve’s first VP Sales and Giovanni Bryden as its Director of Customer Success & Sales Engineering.

As Vice President of Sales, Max Bergen is responsible for developing and executing the company’s sales strategy, building the inside sales team, and creating repeatable sales processes. Leveraging his background in finance, Max brings a strong track record of building and leading high-performing sales teams from his time at Yembo and Trendkite, where he scaled both sales teams and grew revenue 300% year-over-year for three years.

Giovanni Bryden rounds out the team of new leadership as the Director of Customer Success & Sales Engineering. He will be responsible for building the post-sales customer experience and sales engineering functions. Bryden comes to Resolve from Acquire where he led customer success. He also previously led Mixpanel’s global sales engineering organization across their San Francisco, New York, London, Barcelona, and Singapore offices.

Resolve is building the future of B2B payments by making net terms simple and easily embeddable. Built on the principles of simplicity, superior customer experience, and outstanding support, Resolve integrates with an existing financial tech stack to automate and streamline everything from credit checks, automated net terms and embedded credit to payments and reconciliation. Simplifying and solving accounts receivable workflow and net terms challenges gives growing businesses greater control over their working capital while reducing overhead and risk.

To learn how Resolve helps manufacturers, wholesalers, and resellers increase B2B sales, enable seamless credit checks and approvals, improve cash flow, and reduce financial risk, please visit www.resolvepay.com.

About Resolve

Resolve is a complete digital net terms solution that enables more fluid B2B transactions. Designed for growing B2B companies, Resolve eliminates the headaches and risk of managing traditional credit decisions, automating underwriting and 30-, 60-, or 90-day net terms to maximize revenue and speed up invoice payment. With Resolve, merchants can scale modern payments and billing experiences without the expense or risk. For more information, please visit www.resolvepay.com and follow us on linkedin.com/company/resolvepay and twitter.com/resolvepay .