Araris Biotech AG to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Preclinical Cancer Drug Discovery Virtual Conference

ZURICH, Switzerland, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Araris Biotech AG, a company pioneering a proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)-linker technology, today announced the company will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Preclinical Cancer Drug Discovery: Emerging Targets and Modalities virtual conference on June 29, 2022. The pre-recorded company presentation will be included in Part I – Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs), and virtual 1-on-1 investor meetings will also be available.



The webcast and registration form can be found here: https://bit.ly/3QQgmdf.

About Araris Biotech AG

Araris Biotech AG is pioneering the development of its novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)-linker technology to enable efficient and precise production of ADCs. Its linker platform enables the attachment of any drug payload to ‘off the shelf’ antibodies, without the need for prior antibody engineering. The resulting ADCs have shown very high activity at low doses and an improved therapeutic index compared to FDA-approved ADCs. Araris is a spin-off company from the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) and ETH Zurich.

For more information, please visit www.ararisbiotech.com

