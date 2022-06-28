NTT DATA and Cogniac Bring AI Into Manufacturing

MILAN, Italy and SAN JOSE, Calif., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NTT DATA Italia, the Italian division of the global leader in IT services, today announced its strategic partnership with Cogniac Corporation (“Cogniac”), the leader in computer vision software. The partnership will implement Cogniac’s proprietary visual data processing platform to support NTT DATA’s manufacturing operations and critically enhance its smart factory capabilities in Italy.



Italy is the second largest manufacturing country in Europe and at the forefront of industrial sectors such as machine tools, fashion, food products, automotive and pharmaceuticals. The industry is quickly progressing to Smart Industry 4.0, as companies advance their product manufacturing and distribution processes with integrated technologies that allow them to leverage business and engineering intelligence and analytics. NTT DATA is at the center of the revolution, the new partnership defines a perfect synergy, which blends the visionary innovation of Cogniac’s low-code/no-code technology and the broad reach of NTT DATA’s services and network for the development of advanced vision inspection applications across manufacturing.

“NTT DATA has extensive digital capabilities across the manufacturing sector which is a fundamental point of integration to successfully deploy computer vision applications. The joint value of NTT DATA and Cogniac can significantly improve and automate the quality control process for NTT DATA clients,” said Chuck Myers, Chief Executive Officer at Cogniac. “We are confident it will drive efficiency, value, and ultimately bring NTT DATA Italia to its objective of Smart Industry 4.0.”

Cogniac’s artificial intelligence technology can identify any detail throughout the production chain that can be captured by a camera. Using Cogniac’s intuitive interface, a business process subject matter expert can create computer vision applications, to improve and automate quality control processes and manual operations. Simple and intuitive, the platform marks a further step toward the digitization of the industrial sector and can be applied to various divisions, across any industry.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Cogniac to bring AI innovation to the manufacturing sector – commented Gennaro Masullo, manufacturing Manager of NTT DATA Italia – At NTT DATA we value the dialogue with innovative technology partners: we have always considered them as companies capable of bringing great added value to the market, and this is why we have decided to put our distribution network at the service of a reality like Cogniac, to ensure that it can express all its undeniable potential.”

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA Italia is part of the Japanese multinational NTT DATA, one of the world's leading players in the field of IT Consulting and Services. Digital, Consulting, Cyber ​​Security and System Integration are just some of the main lines of business. Our mission is to create value for our customers through innovation. NTT DATA has a global presence in over 50 countries, more than 139,000 professionals and an international network of research and development centers in Tokyo, Palo Alto and Cosenza. NTT DATA is present in Italy with over 5000 employees in Milan, Rome, Turin, Genoa, Treviso, Pisa, Naples, Cosenza, Salerno and Bari.

About Cogniac Corporation

Cogniac is a global leader in AI-powered image and video analysis enabling organizations to extract reliable, specific, and actionable intelligence from their abundant raw visual data. Cogniac’s no-code platform – implementing the latest in deep neural network AI technology under the hood – is deployed across a wide spectrum of industries and applications, including mission-critical ones, to maximize performance of visual tasks. For more information, visit Cogniac.ai.

