UAE Transmission Repair Market Report 2022-2027:An Increase in the Adoption of Timely Maintenance of Vehicles Presents Opportunities

The UAE transmission repair market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the increase in average vehicle miles travelled. Some of the factors leading to transmission issues in vehicles are transmission fluid, gears, filters, overheating, engine issues, and blockage in the liquid cooler lines.

For smooth operations and enhancing longevity, there is an increase in the adoption of timely maintenance of vehicles, which is fuelling the growth of the UAE transmission repair market. Besides, an increase in preventive and periodic maintenance services for the power transmission systems in vehicles to increase the vehicle's age and growing demand for hybrid electric vehicles are contributing to the growth of the UAE transmission repair market during the forecast.



Additionally, fluctuating prices of gasoline and rising initiatives by the government to promote the use of electric vehicles are expected to boost both transmission general repair and transmission overhaul market. Growing vehicular production owing to the rising economic standards and affordability are positively impacting the transmission repair market.

The increasing focus of the OEMs on expanding the production of larger cars with efficient transmission systems for increased transmission efficiency and reducing frequent changes of oil is also contributing to the growth of the UAE transmission repair market.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of transmission repair in terms of volume and Value.

To classify and forecast UAE transmission repair based on vehicle type, repair type, component and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for UAE transmission repair market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in UAE transmission repair market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the UAE transmission repair market.

Report Scope:

In this report, UAE Transmission Repair market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



UAE Transmission Repair Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

UAE Transmission Repair Market, By Repair Type:

Transmission General Repair (TGRM)

Transmission Overhaul (TOM)

UAE Transmission Repair Market, By Component:

Gasket & Seal

Transmission Filter

O-Ring

Fluid

Flywheel

Pressure Plate

Oil Pump

Others

UAE Transmission Repair Market, By Region:

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Sharjah

Rest of UAE

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in UAE transmission repair market.



Available Customizations:

With the given market data, the publisher offers customizations according to the company's specific needs.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Service Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on UAE Transmission Repair Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Factors Influencing Repair Decision

5.2. Challenges & Unmet Needs

5.3. Brand Recall



6. UAE Transmission Repair Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles)

6.2.2. By Repair Type (Transmission General Repair (TGRM) and Transmission Overhaul (TOM))

6.2.3. By Component (Gasket & Seal, Transmission Filter, O-Ring, Fluid, Flywheel, Pressure Plate, Oil Pump and Others)

6.2.4. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. UAE Passenger Car Transmission Repair Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Repair Type

7.2.2. By Component

7.2.3. By Region

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index



8. UAE Light Commercial Vehicle Transmission Repair Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Repair Type

8.2.2. By Component

8.2.3. By Region

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index



9. UAE Heavy Commercial Vehicle Transmission Repair Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Repair Type

9.2.2. By Component

9.2.3. By Region

9.3. Market Attractiveness Index



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Price Point Analysis



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Allison Transmission

Schaeffler Technologies

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG,

Lee Myles Autocare & Transmission

Firestone Complete Auto Care

Cottman Transmission and Total Auto Care

Borgwarner, Mister Transmission

Aamco Transmissions

