NASDAQ: MARA Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit against Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. announced by the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced an update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA).

Investors, who purchased shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) prior to October 13, 2020, and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: MARA shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On December 17, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Beowulf Joint Venture, as it related to the Hardin Facility, implicated potential regulatory violations, including U.S. securities law violations, that as a result, the Beowulf Joint Venture subjected Marathon to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny, that the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s business and commercial prospects, and that as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Several investors have filed motions to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case. The court has not ruled on those motions yet.

Those who purchased Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.