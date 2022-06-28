UAE Electric Power Steering Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Mando, Robert Bosch, Showa, JTEKT, Hyundai Mobis, NSK, Mitsubishi, Sona Koyo Steering System & Nexteer Thyssenkrupp AG

Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Electric Power Steering Market, By Type (C-EPS, P-EPS and R-EPS), By Component (Steering Column, Steering Wheel, Sensors, Electronic Control Unit, Electric Motor and Bearings), By Vehicle Type, By Mechanism, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



UAE electric power steering market is anticipated to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing number of government initiatives to reduce fuel consumption and rising sales of passenger and commercial vehicles in the UAE.

Electric power steering systems are alternatives to the traditional steering systems that enable vehicles to perform efficiently in any terrain and provide a better fuel economy. Earlier, electric power steering was only used in high-end cars, but now they are used in almost every vehicle category. New expansion plans of various automotive manufacturers to set up their production plants in the UAE and increasing government mandates related to fuel-efficient technologies are also driving the growth of the UAE electric power steering market.

Measures adopted by OEMs to reduce the weight and complexity of vehicles and comply with air emission mandates are also expected to fuel the UAE electric power steering market in the coming years. The growing popularity of self-driving cars and the rising personal disposable income of the middle and upper middle-class population are contributing to the growth of the UAE electric power steering market in the forecast period.

Additionally, research and development activities by various automotive firms and advancements in sophisticated and robust steering mechanisms are supporting the growth of the UAE electric power steering market. Moreover, increasing competition to develop electric, self-driven vehicles and the growing number of acquisitions and product launches are anticipated to drive the growth of the UAE electric power steering market in the coming years.

UAE Electric Power Steering Market, By Type:

C-EPS

P-EPS

R-EPS

UAE Electric Power Steering Market, By Component:

Steering Column

Steering Wheel

Sensors

Electronic Control Unit

Electric Motor

Bearings

UAE Electric Power Steering Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Off-the-Road Vehicles

UAE Electric Power Steering Market, By Mechanism:

Collapsible EPS

Rigid EPS

UAE Electric Power Steering Market, By Region:

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Sharjah

Rest of UAE

