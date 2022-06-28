iCoreConnect Growth Leads to New Corporate Headquarters

OCOEE, FL, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT), a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company focused on increased business productivity and profitability across the dental and medical industries, announces its Orlando-metro headquarters has moved. The move is a direct result of growth the company has experienced. The new, larger corporate headquarters will accommodate recently expanded sales, implementation and support teams.

iCoreConnect Corporate Headquarters

529 E. Crown Point Rd.

Suite 250

Ocoee, FL 34761-3618

888.810.7706

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect (OTCQB: ICCT) is a market leading cloud-based, SaaS and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and customer profitability through its enterprise platform of applications and services. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. The company’s philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market’s needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of 15 SaaS enterprise solutions and nearly 80 agreements with state or regional healthcare associations across the country.

Forward Looking Statements

In this news release, the use of the words "believe," "could," "expect," "may," "positioned," "project," "projected,""should," "will," "would" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements that represent the Company's current judgment about possible future events. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial results, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors.



