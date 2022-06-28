PFS Launches U.S. Fulfillment Operations for Baby Care Brand, Tubby Todd Bath Co

ALLEN, Texas, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFS, a premier eCommerce order fulfillment provider and business unit of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), has launched a new U.S. order fulfillment operation for Tubby Todd.



Founded by Andrea and Brian Williams in 2014, Tubby Todd provides body care basics for babies with sensitive skin. Inspired by the struggles of dryness and eczema with her own children, Andrea and her husband set out to create their own clean bath products with natural extracts that nourish, hydrate and gently soothe babies’ skin from head to toe.

As their small business grew over the years, they needed a new fulfillment provider to support their rapidly growing eCommerce channel. PFS was selected and quickly moved to implement their new order fulfillment operations out of its Memphis-based fulfillment campus. PFS is providing core fulfilment services including kitting, picking, packing and shipping Tubby Todd’s eCommerce orders. In addition to these core services, PFS is also providing freight management services to manage their direct-to-consumer transportation and drop-ship program for their retail channel.

“We needed a new fulfillment provider that could implement us quickly due to last-minute challenges in our supply chain network,” said Brian Williams, CEO of Tubby Todd. “PFS came as a highly recommended referral and answered the call. They implemented us within 6 weeks to prevent business disruption, and we couldn't be happier. Long term, we’re confident the scalability of PFS’ eCommerce fulfillment operation will help us deliver a consistent branded experience as we expand.”

Zach Thomann, COO and President of PFS, commented: “It’s exciting to add a family-owned business to our portfolio that is growing and helping so many families with their unique products. Tubby Todd had an immediate need that required our sales and implementation teams to move quickly to onboard this client and I’m extremely proud of the efforts our team put forth to make it happen. Tubby Todd is a fantastic brand, and we look forward to executing and supporting their growth for years to come.”

