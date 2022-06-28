Paltalk Engages Roth Capital Partners to Assist With Its Strategic Initiative of Mergers and Acquisitions

To Focus on Buy-Side Opportunities to Accelerate Growth and Profitability

JERICHO, NY, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Paltalk, Inc. (“Paltalk,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (Nasdaq: PALT), a leading communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the engagement of Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“Roth”) as the Company’s financial advisor and investment banker to explore strategic initiatives focused on buy-side acquisitions.

Jason Katz, Chairman and CEO of Paltalk, commented, “With our recent acquisition of Visicom Media Inc.’s ManyCam assets, our Board of Directors has decided to retain and engage Roth to strengthen our ongoing efforts to identify and close additional acquisitions to accelerate our growth and profitability. We are excited to work closely with Roth as we seek to expand our communications software and multimedia social applications, which we believe has the potential to provide substantial value to Paltalk stockholders. We believe our Nasdaq listing status, cash position and current operating business strategy provide us a strong platform to execute our strategic plan to acquire additional complementary and synergistic businesses.”

ABOUT PALTALK, INC. (Nasdaq: PALT)

Paltalk, Inc. is a communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications. Our product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog, which together host one of the world’s largest collections of video-based communities. Our other products include ManyCam, Tinychat and Vumber. The Company has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 14 patents. For more information, please visit: www.paltalk.com.

ABOUT ROTH CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

Roth Capital Partners, LLC is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Roth is privately-held and employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com.

