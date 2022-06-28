SFLMaven Continues Plan to Uplist the Company with Audit Committee

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, recently announced its plans to begin the process of preparing the company for uplisting and acquisitions. See the previous PR Here: SFLM Press Release 6-14-22 and SFLMaven-Continues-Plan-to-Uplist-the-Company-with-Acquisition-Committee

Now the company has placed together a committee of business professionals with accounting knowledge:

Review the company's current accounting principles and practices with recommendations.

Identify various auditors that are SEC peer-reviewed that may be a right fit for the company.

Start a plan for organizing and auditing the company for potential uplisting.

Explore filing a Form 10 to become Fully Reporting with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CEO Joseph Ladin said, "I'm really looking forward to implementing the suggested principles and proper accounting practices so that we can become a fully reporting company and potentially uplist to a larger national exchange such as NASDAQ, once we are qualified”.

As previously mentioned, the company is raising capital through its Reg A+. Upon completion of an audit, and becoming a fully reporting company, the company will look at opportunities such as filing an S1, similar to an IPO on a larger exchange.

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM) is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to a global base of discerning patrons. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store, SFLMaven has driven over $140 million in sales since inception, earning more than 100k positive reviews along the way.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

