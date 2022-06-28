Indoor Harvest Corp. Appoints Keith Crouch to Board of Directors

AUSTIN, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCPK: INQD) (the “Company”) announces the appointment of Keith Crouch to a director position on the Board of Directors (the “Board”). Mr. Crouch has proven himself to be an industry powerhouse in the Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG) space, taking products from ground zero and launching them to internationally recognized and distributed brands.



“Keith is a master at building brands and taking them to the next level, so it was imperative to me that I had to bring that talent to the hemp space. It is inevitable that hemp products are going to be a part of every family’s daily life, so we truly wanted the best working with our projects, products, and companies to help elevate them the way Keith can,” said Mr. Bocskor, Chairman of the Company.

“Hemp has an exciting future and I see a number of opportunities opening up for these companies who are creating and making consumer products based on hemp and the corresponding cannabinoids, terpenes, and other plant-based compounds, it is truly quite exciting. Being able to work with new brands and products in this ’blue ocean’ market as we see discoveries become known and which may also lead to breakthroughs in wellness, pharma, and numerous other industries is a rare treat,” said Mr. Crouch.

Over the past 30 years, Mr. Crouch has acquired marketing and sales expertise with many corporations and has a proven track record for increasing market share and revenue. During this experience, he has developed and nurtured many relationships with major grocery companies, natural retailers, club channels (e.g., Costco, Sam’s Club, etc.), convenience stores, drug chains, and food & beverage distributors in the US and foreign countries.

He is a CPG Sales and Marketing leader with in-depth expertise in branded and private label product launches, currently managing global brand portfolios of over $1.0B across grocery, club, drug, c-store, and direct to consumer channels. He has owned, operated and worked with many companies, and has been fortunate enough to enjoy a dynamic award winning sales and management career that has included aiding in the successful growth of a variety of well-known firms and brands such as that include: Barilla, Health Valley Foods, Cliff Bar, Kraft Foods, Rao’s, Colavita, Smucker’s Specialty, Nestle, Quaker, Nabisco, Kikkoman, Twining’s Tea, Bigelow Tea, Stubbs BBQ, Frontera Foods, Lotus Foods, Sam Mills, Jose Cuervo, Finest Call, La Catrina Wine, Surprise Drinks, Merica Bourbon, Atlas Marketing, Metro Marketing, Marsai Group, Dr. Stoner’s, and Rock Vapor, just to name a few.

Mr. Crouch has a history of providing customers with unique category specific solutions and innovative product launches through global sourcing of new product suppliers, ingredients, technologies, and packaging options that advance product positioning, improve retail partner profitability, and increase sales. He is an internationally recognized leader of sales teams cultivating passion for the development and motivation of direct performance reports.

