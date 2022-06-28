Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Expands with Rising Awareness on Autoimmune Diseases, Notes TMR Assessment

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) state that the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027.



Rise in awareness among global population about different autoimmune diseases is resulting into notable growth prospects in the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market. Autoantibody test, antinuclear antibody test, comprehensive metabolic panel, complete blood count (CBC), erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), urinalysis, and C-reactive protein (CRP) test are some of the tests available in the global market for autoimmune disease diagnostics.

The presence of many well-entrenched companies makes the competition levels in the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market highly intense. Hence, market players are using organic and inorganic strategies such as the new product launches, collaborative agreements, mergers, and acquisitions in order to expand their businesses in the autoimmune disease diagnostics market.

Major autoimmune disease diagnostics manufacturers are focusing on the development of next-gen products and their regulatory approvals. Such initiatives are projected to help in the rapid expansion of the global market for autoimmune disease diagnostics.

Request Brochure of Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Research Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=5351

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market: Key Findings

The cases of different types of autoimmune diseases are being increasing around the world in the recent years. Increase in the prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, Graves’ disease, type 1 diabetes, and Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is resulting into rise in the demand for varied autoimmune disease diagnostics solutions, which in turn, is fueling the sales growth in the market. Hence, the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market is prognosticated to gain a valuation of US$ 14.4 Bn by 2027.

Different organizations operating in the global healthcare sector are focusing on the utilization of technologically advanced diagnostic techniques as a part of the treatment solutions for autoimmune disorders. Therefore, the life expectancy of people has been extended and resulted into a rise in the cost of treatment, notes a TMR study on the market for autoimmune disease diagnostics. Moreover, the government authorities of several developed and developing nations globally are increasing investments in researches focused on advancing their health care services. Such factors are resulting into increased growth prospects for autoimmune disease diagnostics market players.

Different organizations are taking initiatives in order to spread awareness about autoimmune diseases. For instance, National Institutes of Health (NIH) initiated Centers of Excellence in autoimmune diseases. This aside, American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA) has developed the Center for Autoimmune Disease Research at Johns Hopkins University Medical Center. Furthermore, AARDA also offers sponsorships for different programs and workshops that bring researchers involved in autoimmune research together. Such initiatives are expected to propel the autoimmune disease diagnostics market.



Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=5351

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market: Growth Boosters

Consistent increase in the autoimmune patient populace is fueling the sales growth in the global market for autoimmune disease diagnostics

Rising focus of government authorities on offering improved healthcare to people is generating sizable growth opportunities in autoimmune disease diagnostics market

Increasing health care spending by people from across the globe is leading to profitable prospects for the market players



Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=5351

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Beckman Coulter, Inc. ,

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.,

Bio-Rad Laboratories,

bioMérieux SA,

Inova Diagnostics, Inc.,

F. Hoffmann-La, Roche Ltd.,

SQI Diagnostics, Inc.,

Quest Diagnostics,

Siemens Healthcare



Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=5351

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Segmentation

Test Type

Antinuclear Antibody Test

Autoantibody Test

Complete Blood Count (CBC)

Comprehensive Metabolic Panel

C-reactive Protein (CRP) Test

Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR)

Urinalysis

Others

Disease Type

Graves’ Disease

Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis

Multiple Sclerosis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

SLE (Lupus)

Type 1 Diabetes

Others





Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Companion Diagnostics Market: The global companion diagnostics market is expected to reach the value of US$ 9.30 Bn by the end of 2028. It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 9% from 2021 to 2028.

Pressure Ulcer Diagnostics Market: Rise in number of patients suffering from pressure ulcers and increase in admission of patients in ICU settings, nursing homes, and long-term care settings amid the COVID-19 pandemic are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global pressure ulcer diagnostics market.

Home Diagnostics Market: Rising consumer awareness in Europe and enhancing lifestyles are projecting the regional market to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Overall, the global home diagnostics market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2031.

Hemostasis Diagnostics Market: Rise in prevalence of blood clotting disorders, high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are projected to drive the global hemostasis diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market: Rise in obesity among pets and increase in awareness about veterinary diagnostics are projected to drive the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Dry Eye Disease Diagnostics & Treatment Market: Rise in prevalence and incidence rate of dry eye disease and increase in geriatric population are the major factors boosting the growth of the global dry eye disease diagnostics & treatment market.

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market: Technological innovations that provide early, safe, and accurate results for diagnosis are projected to boost the growth of the global point-of-care diagnostics market.

In Vitro Diagnostics Market: Rise in health care expenditure due to increase in awareness about various health care programs and availability of cost-effective diagnostic methods are likely to augment the global in vitro diagnostics market.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market research company providing business custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com