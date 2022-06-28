CLIPr Integrates with All Stage to Improve Dealmaking Efficiency for Angel Investors

SEATTLE, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLIPr , the Video Analysis and Management (VAM) platform using AI and machine learning to make recorded videos searchable by transcription, topics and subtopics, today announced its integration with All Stage , an investment platform optimizing the funding lifecycle for angel investors and startups. Investment groups and startups using All Stage will now have their uploaded pitch videos processed by CLIPr to make it easier for investors to search, engage, react and share with their peers within the platform.

The first angel investor group to use the CLIPr and All Stage integrations is TBD Angels, a group of executives at leading startups and large enterprises.

“CLIPr’s technology perfectly aligns with All Stage’s goal of providing the most efficient experience for angel communities to find the right investment opportunities,” said Jason Burke, founder and CEO of All Stage. “Every investor prioritizes different startup attributes when making investment decisions, such as the team background or a type of business model, and CLIPr will help them identify and jump to those moments within pitch videos for quicker evaluation.”

CLIPr transforms the way investors engage with startups during the investment process, helping to improve deal flow and expedite startup funding. Once a startup’s pitch video is uploaded to All Stage, CLIPr uses multimodal AI to index the content into topics and subtopics, creating an easily searchable data source. Startups benefit from CLIPr’s advanced analytics to learn the most viewed and well-received parts of their pitch videos.

“An investor's time is finite, and we are providing a way to help them evaluate more startups and accelerate the funding lifecycle,” said Humphrey Chen, co-founder and CEO of CLIPr. “Our technology also increases involvement with part-time investors in angel groups because they will be able to more efficiently assess startup potential with the availability of CLIPr-enriched pitch videos. It’s a win-win for everyone because investors save time and startups can gain more visibility on the All Stage platform.”

“We appreciate being able to quickly and easily communicate the most important value points about Folia to a wide range of investors,” said Nell Meosky Luo, co-founder and CEO of Folia Health. “All Stage’s integration of CLIPr provides us and potential investors with key features to aid startup discovery and perhaps help us more rapidly achieve our funding goals that makes this platform stand out from others.”

About CLIPr

CLIPr is a Video Analysis and Management (VAM) platform using multimodal AI and machine learning to help users quickly discover key moments within video content, enabling them to search, engage, interact and share with ease. CLIPr’s machine learning algorithms analyze audio and visual cues, indexing uploaded video content into topics which users can select to create highlight reels of their most important video moments to share and engage colleagues, customers and their community. For more information, please visit www.clipr.ai .

About All Stage

All Stage is a platform purpose-built for investors and founders to bring community to investing. The early-stage investment ecosystem relies on All Stage to optimize the pre-investment lifecycle with tools to manage workflow, collaboration, deal engagement and transparency. For more information, please visit www.allstageinvest.com .