Healthy Extracts Enters Retail Marketplace, Launching Brain Health Products in Over 160 Natural Grocers® Stores Nationwide

LAS VEGAS, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy_Extracts' (OTCQB: HYEX) clinically proven, plant-based products for brain health are now shipping to more than 160 Natural Grocers® stores nationwide.

Natural Grocers is the nation's largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer. The retailer also provides extensive free science-based nutrition education programs that help consumers make informed nutritional health choices.

The initial two Healthy Extracts products sold by Natural Grocers include Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN™) ACTIVATE™, which naturally increases brain activation by 46%, and the company’s proprietary, clinically-proven formulation to reduce or alleviate neurological discomfort, UBN RELIEF™.

“Our relationship with Natural Grocers broadens our sales channels with a major grocer and opens a key new revenue stream as our first strategic launch into the retail marketplace,” stated Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts. “Natural Grocers’ acclaimed high standards for natural and organic products represents a tremendous validation of our plant-based formulations for brain health and builds additional trust to consumers.”

The World Journal of Advanced Research and Reviews recently published the results of a clinical study which showed that taking a daily serving of UBN RELIEF for 60 days can naturally reduce or alleviate neurological discomfort. It also improves cognitive function, sleep satisfaction and overall quality of life. A pilot study published in Annals of Reviews and Research highlighted the ability of UBN™ ACTIVATE™ to naturally increase key brain activity by as much as 46%.

"We welcome Healthy Extracts’ Ultimate Brain Nutrients formulations to Natural Grocers’ Dietary Supplements Department," said Laura Perkins, VP of Purchasing for Natural Grocers. “We are very selective with the supplements we offer, ensuring that each one is GMP or Good Manufacturing Practices certified and verified for authenticity of ingredients. Though our review process takes time, it ensures unrivaled quality standards for our customers. From raw materials to purity testing methods, Ultimate Brain Nutrients RELIEF and ACTIVATE embody the same Commitment to Quality that Natural Grocers’ customers trust and depend on.”

Healthy Extracts will provide educational support to Natural Grocers floor staff members so that they can become knowledgeable about ACTIVATE and RELIEF and their clinically proven benefits.

“Natural Grocers’ nationwide presence will also elevate our brand awareness among health-conscious customers seeking natural, high-quality products backed by clinical studies,” added Pitts. “We also see the potential for eventually offering through Natural Grocers our heart health support formulations based on our exclusive Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™.”

About UBN ACTIVATE and RELIEF

ACTIVATE and RELIEF are specialized versions Healthy Extracts’ proprietary, patent-protected formulations. These unique products are the result of more than 20 years of scientific research, including multiple clinical studies on the key ingredients. The ingredients are naturally derived and contain no caffeine or added sugar.

Whether as a scoop added to water or coffee, or mixed in a smoothie, these products’ powerful brain activation benefits have been shown to last eight hours or more.

The formulations also contain a proprietary blend of other effective ingredients, including a naturally sourced spearmint extract that has been clinically shown to support mental focus during the day without disrupting sleep at night and a protective free radical scavenger found naturally in the body that helps the brain function optimally, while promoting a healthy mood and supporting healthy sleep habits. They also include a unique natural marigold extract that is scientifically shown to block blue light, enhance brain carotenoid antioxidant levels, and replenish lutein, which is critical for optimum eye health.

Healthy Extracts’ product research and development is focused on the brain health supplement market that is expected to grow at an 8% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) to reach $15.7 billion by 2030.

To learn more about ACTIVATE, RELIEF and Healthy Extracts’ other products, go to tryubn.com and bergametna.com .

About Healthy Extracts “Live Life Young Again”

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for developing or acquiring science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.

The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids, and with healthy heart benefits backed by more than 17 clinical studies.

UBN KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been clinically shown to support brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio of multiple issued and pending patents.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com , bergametna.com or tryubn.com .

