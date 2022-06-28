LiveToBeHappy Announces Grand Opening of RenuYou Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTC: CAVR) (“LTBH” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated lifestyle services company, today announced the grand opening of its RenuYou clinic in the Myers Park community of Charlotte, NC, is set for October 2022.



“We are thrilled to open our second location for RenuYou, our premier clinic that is pioneering the advancement of neurofeedback therapy,” said Kevin Cox, Chief Executive Officer of LiveToBeHappy. “The feedback from RenuYou patients has been resoundingly promising so far, including reports of alleviation of symptoms from those diagnosed with various disorders. Our expansion of the RenuYou footprint reflects our commitment to building brands and services that improve the lives of individuals in our community, which we apply across each of our businesses.”

“The rollout of our RenuYou franchise strategy will allow us to expand our brand presence and diversify our revenue streams,” said Grant Edwards, Chief Financial Officer of LiveToBeHappy. “We believe RenuYou will be a stable, positive contributor to our overall financial performance as we continue to make progress across each of our business units.”

About LiveToBeHappy, Inc.

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTC: CAVR) is a vertically integrated platform company focused on developing and building lifestyle brands. The Company acquires undervalued assets and manages a diversified portfolio of technology, education, and real estate services companies. The LTBH mission is to build lives, not just places to live. For more information, please visit our website at www.livetobehappy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

