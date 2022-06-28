Quantum Computing Inc. Announces Inclusion in Russell Microcap Index

LEESBURG, Va., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (“QCI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QUBT) a leader in accessible quantum computing, has joined the Russell Microcap® Index, following the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution , effective June 27th.



Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective market capitalization rankings and style attributes.

“Joining the Russell Microcap Index represents another important milestone for QCI, after our recent acquisition of QPhoton to transform QCI into a full-stack quantum computing company,” said Robert Liscouski, CEO of QCI. “We believe this listing reflects that we’ve arrived at an inflection point in terms of growth and development with the combination of our quantum software and hardware solutions. We welcome this greater visibility in the investment community as we continue to deliver value and results for non-quantum experts – truly democratizing quantum computing.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website .

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $20 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by the London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com .

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (NASDAQ: QUBT) is a full-spectrum quantum software and hardware company on a mission to accelerate the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions. The company recently acquired QPhoton, a quantum photonics innovation company that has developed a series of quantum photonic systems (QPS). The combination of QCI’s flagship ready-to-run software product, Qatalyst™, with QPhoton’s QPS, sets QCI on a path to delivering a broadly accessible and affordable full-stack quantum solution that can be used by non-quantum experts, anywhere, for real-world industry applications. QCI’s expert team in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics has over a century of experience with complex technologies; from leading edge supercomputing, to precision sensors and imaging technology, to the security that protects nations. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com .

