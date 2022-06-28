Share purchase by Mowi ASA’s Board members

With reference to stock exchange notice of 23 May 2022 and partly remuneration to Mowi ASA’s Board members in the form of shares.



All Board members of Mowi have today purchased shares in the company as set forth below. The share purchases are pursuant to the recommendation from the Nomination Committee which was adopted by the General Assembly on 13 June 2022.

The Nomination Committee is of the view that Directors on the Board of Mowi should be encouraged to invest in shares in the company, which is also in line with the Norwegian Code of Practice for Corporate Governance. Accordingly, all Board members have purchased shares for the equivalent of NOK 59,945 each, in total NOK 599,451. The shares were purchased at market price of NOK 227.93 per share, equivalent to 263 shares each and 2,630 shares in total.

Following the share purchases the Board members hold the following number of shares in Mowi. Please see attached notification details.

Acquired shares New holding Ole-Eirik Lerøy (Chairman) 263 1,501,495 Kristian Melhuus 263 1,495 Kathrine Fredriksen (1) 263 263 Peder Strand 263 263 Michal Chalaczkiewicz 263 263 Lisbet K. Nærø 263 1,495 Renate Larsen 263 263 Jørgen Wengaard 263 407 Marianne Andersen 263 986 Roger Pettersen 263 1,690

1) Geveran Trading Co. Limited is indirectly controlled by trusts established by Mr. John Fredriksen for the benefit of his immediate family, including Kathrine Fredriksen. These trusts are discretionary and the discretionary beneficiaries can only potentially benefit if the trustee exercises its powers. For further information, see mowi.com/investors. Geveran Trading Co Limited owns 74,289,287 shares in Mowi ASA and holds TRS agreements with underlying exposure of 4,000,000 shares.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-1, 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment