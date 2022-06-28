Monaghan Medical and Children’s Hospital Association join forces to improve patient outcomes

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monaghan Medical Corporation (Monaghan) and Children’s Hospital Association (CHA) today announce their agreement to a three-year contract creating a partnership between two industry leaders. The agreement recognizes the value of Monaghan’s patient outcome evidence and gold standard medical devices, with CHA’s desire to drive process efficiencies and value driven healthcare spending.

The agreement will see Monaghan provide CHA members with devices in two categories: Respiratory Therapy Medication Delivery devices and Oscillatory Positive Expiratory Pressure/Positive Airway Pressure devices. Signing both categories’ agreements together at once recognizes Monaghan’s reputation for both industry leading technology and proven clinical outcomes.

Monaghan is a US based manufacturer based in Plattsburgh, New York. Monaghan and its affiliates are leaders in the development and manufacture of medical devices that improve the quality of life of patients with respiratory diseases like asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, and COPD. Monaghan’s strength lies in product development and mechanical design supported by a world-class Aerosol and Research Laboratory.

As the national voice of more than 220 children's hospitals, CHA is advancing child health through innovation in the quality, cost, and delivery of care in children’s hospitals and health systems. Children’s hospitals are essential providers, setting the standard for the highest quality pediatric care while training the next generation of pediatricians. Alongside their members, CHA champions policies, practices and performance improvements that enable children’s hospitals to better serve children and families.

“CHA is leading the way in rethinking how Children’s Hospitals evaluate cost-effective supply chain decisions. They recognize that cost savings fully materialize when staff efficiencies, inventory consolidation, and patient outcomes all improve. In addition to our proven outcomes and hundreds of clinical studies, the fact that Monaghan’s supply chain is primarily based in the United States and Canada also built confidence in our ability to respond to the rapidly changing healthcare environment,” says Bill Seitz, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Monaghan Medical.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Monaghan was able to respond quickly to fluctuating market demands, primarily because their suppliers are within driving distance from their production facility, which meant a quick response to the changing healthcare needs.

To learn more about Monaghan Medical products, visit www.monaghanmed.com

About Monaghan Medical Corporation (MMC)

Monaghan Medical Corporation focuses on developing cost-efficient, outcome-based solutions for its customers and continues to introduce new products and new product enhancements to support its mission to ensure device quality for patients. MMC’s strength lies in product development around core capabilities in mechanical design complimented by collaboration with a state-of-the-art Global Aerosol and Research Laboratory.

About CHA – CHAMPIONS FOR CHILDREN’S HEALTH

The Children's Hospital Association brings together the clinical and administrative leaders of children's hospitals to create meaningful change in children's health care and child health. Through collaboration, improvement opportunities and advocacy, they make progress on the issues facing children's hospitals and the communities they serve. Visit their website to learn more: www.childrenshospitals.org

