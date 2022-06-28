Nexii fire-resilient homes headed for Lytton rebuild

(Vancouver/ Unceded Territories of the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Nations), June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Nexii Building Solutions Inc. ( Nexii ) today announced it will be supporting the Lytton town rebuild efforts with two fire resilient,¹ low carbon homes, in close collaboration with the SAFERhome Standards Society, the Village of Lytton and the Lytton First Nation.



The climate resilient homes will be built using Nexii’s proprietary material Nexiite, a sustainable alternative to concrete with less embodied carbon. Nexiite has been independently verified as fire resilient by GHL Fire Engineers, imparting fire resilience that far outperforms conventional construction in the Lytton environment and similar locations at increased risk for fires.²

The homes will be manufactured off-site at Nexii’s Squamish production facility and assembled on-site, allowing for accelerated build times and near-zero construction waste. It is estimated that the homes will be erected in approximately half the time of a conventional residential build, based on results from Nexii’s commercial buildings. Additionally, the design of the Nexii buildings creates an energy efficient thermal envelope, saving future heating and cooling costs for the homeowners.

This rebuild project is led by not-for-profit SAFERhome Standards Society , which has spearheaded the adoption of universal design principles to the forefront of the housing sector in Canada, and is supported by technical partners, including the Building Supply Industry Association of BC and its members, Levven Technologies, and Western Forest Products, who are donating local mass timber for the roof structure of the homes.

The SAFERhome project received funding from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s under the National Housing Strategy Demonstrations Initiative .

Gregor Robertson, Executive Vice President of Nexii, says: “Nexii’s non-flammable, low carbon products and innovative design create climate resilient buildings for communities vulnerable to fires. In close collaboration with the village of Lytton and the Lytton First Nation, we are proud to contribute to the rebuilding of this community with our green building solutions.”

Chief Janet Webster, Lytton First Nation, says: “Delivering universally designed and fire resilient housing directly helps my community to have a more stable and safer life that keeps our families closer to the main social circles in the community. The Lytton First Nation will continue to research home build technologies like Nexii in providing safe and affordable homes for our community members.”

Jan Polderman, Mayor of Lytton, says: “The wildfire that engulfed the town of Lytton has completely devastated all residents. I hope to rebuild a town that is better able to withstand any future fires and provide homes that you can live in comfortably without barriers as needs change.”

Larry Clay, Chairperson of SAFERhome Standards Society, says:

“It is important that anyone regardless of their age, size, ability or mobility can enjoy their home. With these two homes, both the Village of Lytton and the Lytton First Nation are now able to showcase the type of innovation, inclusivity and forethought that is so needed in today’s changing needs and climate events.”

###

¹ GHL – 2022-06-27

² Fire Engineers at GHL Consultants Ltd have confirmed that appropriately designed Nexii exterior wall (nonloadbearing) panels can achieve a 1HR Fire Resistance Rating to resist wildfire as prescribed in the Canada National Guide for Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) Fires.

(GHL – 2022-06-27)

About Nexii

Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii ) designs and manufactures low-carbon buildings and products to reduce the climate impact of our built environment. With buildings and construction responsible for 36% of global energy consumption and 37% of carbon emissions annually, sustainable and scalable solutions are urgently needed for net zero buildings. With Nexii’s breakthrough material Nexiite, Nexii enables the rapid assembly of high-quality buildings with reduced carbon emissions, near zero waste and less disruption to the community. Sustainability is core to Nexii’s mission to build a vibrant future for people and planet.

For more information, visit www.nexii.com , or connect with us on Instagram (@NexiiBuilds), Twitter ( @NexiiBuilds ) or on LinkedIn ( Nexii Building Solutions ).

About SAFERhome Standards Society

SAFERhome advanced the adoption of universal design principles to the housing sector in Canada, so anyone regardless of their age, size, ability or mobility can enjoy their home. We now have over 1,500 homes built to the SAFERhome standard that each and every day demonstrate cost savings, aging in place solutions and the fundamental benefits of good design.