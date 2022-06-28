Worldwide Electric Wheelchair Market to Grow Substantially at 8.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2028 - Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research's recent analysis of the Global Electric Wheelchair Market finds that the increasing accidents are expediting market growth. In addition, the growing geriatric population, technological advancements, and increasing government initiatives are captivating to augment the development of the Global Electric Wheelchair Market.

The Global Electric Wheelchair Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 4.3 Billion in the year 2028.

The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 2.7 Billion in the year 2021, and the market is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.1% in the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled " Electric Wheelchair Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Drive Type (Center Wheel Drive Chair, Front Wheel Drive Chair, Rear Wheel Drive Chair), By End-User (Home Care Settings, Hospitals & Clinics), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/electric-wheelchair-market-1689/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Rising Geriatric population Along with Technological Advancements

The senior population is rapidly increasing in every country across the globe. Over the forecast period, the worldwide Electric Wheelchair Market is expected to grow due to the significant increase in the elderly population with chronic illness, co-morbidity, and other disabilities. In addition, a substantial rise in spinal cord injuries among the elderly is expected to drive market sales rapidly throughout the projection period. Demand for wheelchairs is expected to increase during the forecast period, owing to the prevalence of walking difficulties among all age groups and the frequency of lower extremity injuries. In the coming years, rapid technological advancements in wheelchairs and the development of new goods by numerous companies, such as motorized wheelchairs, are projected to boost wheelchair sales. Furthermore, the government's rising measures to provide advanced wheelchair accessibility in low-resource nations will likely promote market growth throughout the forecasting period.

Increasing Number of Accidents to Stimulate Market Growth

The increasing number of accidents is driven by strong demand in the healthcare industry. Accidents might cause temporary or permanent incapacity, which explains why this is the case. Caregivers find it challenging to transport patients to the bathroom and hence are in continuous need of such wheelchairs. As a result, as the number of accidents rises, the market is also expected to grow shortly. The lack of access to quality healthcare and infrastructure in developing countries, on the other hand, is expected to hinder the market's growth. The bulk of bariatric and geriatric patients live in poverty or underdeveloped countries. As a result, demand for Electric Wheelchair Markets is likely to rise steeply in these areas. However, the market's progress is hampered by a lack of supporting infrastructure, poor purchasing power, and consumer awareness. However, the quality of healthcare services in low-income nations is a serious concern for this market segment. The lack of access to high-quality healthcare facilities and supply networks is anticipated to hamper the purchase of this equipment, limiting the market's growth.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Electric Wheelchair market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.1% during the forecast period.

The Electric Wheelchair market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 2.7 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.3 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Electric Wheelchair market.





Purchase This Premium Report (Price 4500 USD for a single-user license) at @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/electric-wheelchair-market-1689/0

Benefits of Purchasing Electric Wheelchair Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of Electric Wheelchair Market:

Drive Type Center Wheel Drive Chair Front Wheel Drive Chair Rear Wheel Drive Chair

End User Home Care Settings Hospitals & Clinics

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/electric-wheelchair-market-1689

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments worldwide implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities worldwide were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the healthcare industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic





a. North America

b. Europe

c. Asia Pacific

d. Latin America

e. Middle East & Africa

Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long-Term Dynamics Short-Term Dynamics

The report on Electric Wheelchair Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historical Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics





Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Electric Wheelchair Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Drive Type (Center Wheel Drive Chair, Front Wheel Drive Chair, Rear Wheel Drive Chair), By End-User (Home Care Settings, Hospitals & Clinics), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominated the Global Electric Wheelchair Market

North America dominated the Global Electric Wheelchair Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This domination is attributable to the increase in older people, with nearly half of those aged 75 and having some disability in the region. Furthermore, the increasing technological advancements are also likely to support the regional growth of the market. Additionally, the increase in mobility impairment disorder cases is expected to fuel the market's growth in the region.

List of Prominent Players in Electric Wheelchair Market:

GF Health Products (US)

Sunrise Medical (Germany)

Quantum Rehab (US)

Permobil AB (Sweden)

Pride Mobility Products Corp (US)

Invacare Corporation (US)

Drive Medical (US)

Ottobock (Germany)

Levo AG (Switzerland)

Karman Healthcare (US)

Recent Developments:

April 2021: Permobil, a mobility producer, agreed to buy Progeo to boost its Italian market and expand its manual wheelchair line in Europe.

June 2020: The main product, "LUCI," was launched by LUCI, a firm rethinking modern mobility. The LUCI platform is a high-tech hardware and software platform that attaches to a power wheelchair and provides stability, security, and communication.

March 2020: The Invacare AVIVA FX Power Wheelchair was introduced by Invacare Corporation, setting a new benchmark in the front-wheel-drive power mobility market.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Electric Wheelchair Market?

How will the Electric Wheelchair Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Electric Wheelchair Market?

What is the Electric Wheelchair market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Electric Wheelchair Market throughout the forecast period?

This market, titled "Electric Wheelchair Market" will cover complete information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others, as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Drive Type Center Wheel Drive Chair Front Wheel Drive Chair Rear Wheel Drive Chair

End User Home Care Settings Hospitals & Clinics

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered GF Health Products (US)

Sunrise Medical (Germany)

Quantum Rehab (US)

Permobil AB (Sweden)

Pride Mobility Products Corp (US)

Invacare Corporation (US)

Drive Medical (US)

Ottobock (Germany)

Levo AG (Switzerland)

Karman Healthcare (US) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/electric-wheelchair-market-1689/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

New born Screening Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/newborn-screening-market-1705

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/newborn-screening-market-1705 Cosmetic Surgery Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/cosmetic-surgery-market-1701

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/cosmetic-surgery-market-1701 Disposable Ureteroscope Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/disposable-ureteroscope-market-1690

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/disposable-ureteroscope-market-1690 Pharmacy Automation Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/pharmacy-automation-market-1681

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research , provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: