TerraMar Imports Announces Upcoming Launch of a Brand-New Website and Gourmet Test Kitchen

HOUSTON, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TerraMar Imports is a United States-based food company that provides the finest selection of authentic international gourmet products, such as pasta, paella, cookware, and a broad selection of gourmet extra virgin olive oil. In celebration of their one-year anniversary, TerraMar Imports has announced the upcoming launch of their brand-new, state-of-the-art Test Kitchen. The Test Kitchen is scheduled to open this summer and will provide a location where world-renowned chefs will be welcomed to cook with TerraMar Import's premium gourmet products. In addition to the new kitchen, TerraMar Imports has launched a new website with improved content, filters, new products, and a rewards program where customers can access exclusive online content and perks.

"Our company is thrilled to announce the opening of our brand new kitchen this summer. We can't wait to bring the gourmet culinary experiences that TerraMar Imports has to offer to the community," stated Steve Martin, Managing Director for TerraMar Imports. "Our goal is to share the delicacies of international food by creating a space for passionate chefs to experiment with our authentic products. The Test Kitchen will help our customers become even more immersed in the products and learn how to use them in different recipes. Our inventory is continuously expanding, and this new launch will allow us to further share our offerings with food lovers out there."

The TerraMar Imports website aims to extend the gourmet feeling of their food to the customer experience of the website by creating a seamless online shopping platform that offers white-glove service for current and future customers. In addition to the website, TerraMar Imports has a 60,000-square-foot climate-controlled warehouse in Houston, Texas, where a team of procurement experts is at work importing and distributing the best gourmet culinary products that are sure to impress any food lover.

For more information about TerraMar Imports, go to www.TerraMarImports.com. For media inquiries, email Marketing@TerraMarImports.com.

