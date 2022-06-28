GGTOOR has 1,200 New Player Registrations-GGTOORCITY Sales Update-Gearing Up for Metaverse Expo in Vegas, July 8-10th

THOMASVILLE, GA, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces this week the Company crowned five new champions in competitions that drew well over 1,200 player registrations! With the official Pokemon Unite season ending, our event saw a whopping 78% increase in player registrations over last month's event, and the Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links tournament posted an 18% increase over the last event in the series as well!

Since announcing the purchase of 4,144 parcels of virtual commercial land from TCG World and forming GGTOORCITY on June 14, 2022, the Company is pleased to announce it has three customers it considers highly likely to purchase 128m x 128m parcels in GGTOORCITY at the full list price of $375,000 each. The Company has one customer that is seriously considering one of the 256m x 256m parcels at the full list of $1,800,000. When you consider the Company has only been marketing the parcels for 14-days and having these potential sales in the pipeline this early in the process, has given management comfort its decision to purchase commercial parcels in TCG.World was absolutely the right decision. With the Metaverse Expo 2022 taking place in Las Vegas July 8th through July 10th, the Company expects to generate dozens of sales leads from its booth at the show. The Company will be posting photos of its Booth when it arrives in Vegas. If you are in the Las Vegas area please stop by Booth C14 and say hello to the GGTOOR staff.

As the Company works toward continuing to grow our existing series and expanding the portfolio of different games the Company supports, the Company also is happy to bring Johnathan on to our staff and have begun making plans to offer special content on our Twitch channel as well as work with TCG.World and explore the myriad of possibilities the Metaverse can offer!

This week’s Super Smash Bros Ultimate event was unlike any of our prior events! With eighty-nine playable characters in the game and all of them being tournament viable, the Company does not have multiple sets of the same character in a top sixteen very often, but this week’s event had both a pair of Bowsers and a pair of Ice Climbers! The Climbers, played by Jaipapie and J.P., were a crowd favorite; It’s rare to see anyone use this character in a competitive setting because of how difficult it can be to control two different characters at once and set up combos, but it’s truly something to behold when the player is skilled enough to pull it off!

In our Duel Links tournament, the meta was shaken up by the post-KCC nerfs to popular decks like DDD and Burning Abyss. The Company had veteran players bringing a wide variety of decks that they have performed well within the past, with new tech cards now added. The surprise of the event was that Galaxy eyes and Odd eyes looked to shake up the meta, with Galaxy eyes finally starting to break through and look like the Tier One deck that people had been talking about for a long time. After the nerf to BA, expectations were high and many fans were rooting for Galaxy's first major victory only to be stunned by some amazing Top Decks against them in the grand finals, enabling a Burning Abyss deck to take the title this time – we will have to see if Galaxy Eyes can take it all in the next event!

GGToor is pleased with our involvement with TCG World Metaverse, which contains 100,000 plots of virtual land. Each section represents a region, and each region will have cities within them with virtual land scattered all around. As you can see, our map will be incredibly large! In fact, it will be 800km² in area size! The Company wanted to provide you with an experience of exploration as well as entertainment. Now is the time to claim your piece of the Metaverse. Our team of Commercial Property Experts, Justin Del Giudice can be contacted at: justin@ggtoorcity.com, Andre Allen can be contacted at andre@ggtoorcity.com or Tyler Wilke at: tyler@ggtoorcity.com.

About GTOR

GGTOOR, Inc., is engaged in the business of eSports. The Company is aggressively entering the Metaverse by having purchased enough virtual land, 2,144 parcels, to form its own virtual city that will be called GGTOORCITY. The Company has held over two hundred twenty video game tournaments and has given away over $100,000 in cash and prizes. GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://GGToor.com/home.php .

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of GGTOOR, Inc.

