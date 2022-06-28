Fresh Vine Wine Now Available at True Food Kitchen

MINNEAPOLIS, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE), the premier producer of lower carb, lower sugar, and lower calorie premium wines in the United States, today announced a partnership with True Food Kitchen, the nation's leading health-driven restaurant brand, that makes the Chardonnay Fresh Vine Wine varietal available to True Food Kitchen patrons in its 44 restaurants across Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Golden straw in color with hints of ripe pear, green apple, lychee, hazelnut, and toasty oak, Fresh Vine Wine’s Chardonnay offers 0.1g sugar, 2.8g carbs, 98 calories, 13.5% abv, and is available by the glass to perfectly pair with the clean menu at True Food Kitchen.



“True Food Kitchen is a dream placement for us as it dovetails perfectly with our healthy lifestyle platform. One that’s inclusive by virtue of inviting everyone to enjoy the benefits of a perfectly paired glass of our California Fresh Vine Wine Chardonnay with a myriad of fish, chicken, veggie, gluten free and vegan fare,” said Jamey Whetstone, Winemaker, Fresh Vine Wine.

True Food Kitchen is known for its commitment to healthy eating and sustainable sourcing, also demonstrated in selecting premium wines featured on True Food Kitchens’ menu, now including Fresh Vine Wine. Backed by media mogul Oprah and co-founded by integrative medicine expert, Dr. Andrew Weil, True Food Kitchen incorporates a carefully curated menu inspired by Dr. Weil’s anti-inflammatory food pyramid that focuses on creating craveable foods that help maintain optimal health. True Food Kitchen’s “conscious casual” restaurants feature menus highlighting healthy, seasonal, sustainable, and organic food with vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options served alongside sustainable wine, local beer, and cocktails with fresh juice and house-made syrups.

About Fresh Vine Wine, Inc.

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) is a premier producer of lower carb, lower calorie premium wines in the United States, kicking off a 2022 growth plan following its IPO in mid-December 2021. Fresh Vine Wine's brand vision is to lead the emerging natural and accessible premium wine category, as health trends continue to accelerate in the US marketplace. The 2020 US wine market was a $69 billion category. Fresh Vine Wine plans to accelerate growth in 2022 by amplifying its marketing, expanding product offerings, and expanding its team. Fresh Vine Wine positions its core brand lineup as an affordable luxury, retailing between $14.99-$22.99. Fresh Vine Wine's varietals currently include its Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Rosé.

About True Food Kitchen

True Food Kitchen is a restaurant and lifestyle brand inspired by the philosophy that food should make you feel better, not worse, and that great-tasting food and thoughtfully crafted beverages can serve as the foundation for a life well lived. The restaurant brand is driven by a passionate collective of accomplished chefs, visionary restaurateurs and a renowned doctor of integrative medicine, who believe delicious dining and conscious nutrition can go hand in hand without sacrificing flavor, creativity or indulgence. True Food Kitchen's seasonal menu is guided by the principles of Dr. Andrew Weil's anti-inflammatory food pyramid. True Food Kitchen emphasizes wholesome, simple ingredients with thoughtful preparations to highlight the natural health benefits and flavors of each ingredient. From nutrient-dense staples and carefully sourced proteins to little-known superfoods, True Food Kitchen is committed to sourcing the most responsible, creative and freshest in-season ingredients. True Food Kitchen currently has 44 locations in 17 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, with two new restaurants due to open soon in Edison, New Jersey, and Miami, Florida. For more information and to find a True Food Kitchen location, visit truefoodkitchen.com.

