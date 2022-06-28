EDAP’s Focal One® HIFU to be Showcased at Two Major Robotics & Urology International Congresses





LYON, France, June 28, 2022 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced its participation to two major forthcoming international robotics and urology congresses:



EAU : European Association of Urology – Amsterdam July 1-4 2022 (EDAP’s booth # C26) https://eaucongress.uroweb.org/

SRS : Society of Robotic Surgery - Orlando, Florida June 30 – July 3 2022 : https://srobotics.org/registration/

The EAU Congress is one of the preeminent international events dedicated to the urology community. Focal One® Robotic Focal HIFU will be featured and demonstrated at EDAP’s booth #C26 for the duration of the event. Congress presentation topics will include use of HIFU focal therapy in prostate cancer along with supportive HIFU case reviews. Additionally, results from a randomized trial comparing ExactVu 29Mhz micro-ultrasound with MRI will also be presented.

The SRS Congress is the largest gathering of multi-specialty robotic physicians from around the world dedicated to advancing techniques and approaches in elevating patient care. Focal One Robotic Focal HIFU will be presented in the Friday Focal Therapy and Prostate Cancer plenary presentation given by Brian Miles, MD, FACS, Professor of Urology, Weill Cornell Medical College and Vice-Chair Dept. of Urology at Houston Methodist, Houston, TX. Focal One Robotic Focal HIFU will also be presented by Ryan Rhodes, CEO EDAP USA in the SRS Innovative Technologies Session held on Sunday.

Marc Oczachowski, EDAP's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We look forward to attending EAU this year, Europe’s largest urology congress and the first in-person event since 2019. EAU is a tremendous opportunity for us to hear positive experiences from our current customer base while engaging with new prospective customers and urology thought leaders from across Europe. We will also be demonstrating Focal One, which we believe is the most advanced focal therapy platform on the market today. It is high profile meetings such as EAU that allow us to raise the visibility of focal therapy as a viable option within the prostate cancer care continuum and are a key element of our Focal One growth strategy.”

Ryan Rhodes, CEO of EDAP USA, added: “We look forward to meeting with many of the leading urology thought leaders from across the U.S while attending SRS. Many of these clinical attendees have been early adopters of new innovative and emerging robotic technologies in their clinical practice as a means to improve the quality of patient care. Focal therapy and specifically Focal One Robotic HIFU adoption continue to grow as more centers embrace the need to offer prostate cancer patients less invasive treatments. Focal One is the most advanced HIFU platform today controlled by Urologists incorporating robotics, advanced imaging, image fusion along with the ability to deliver precise targeted therapeutic ultrasound to ablate prostate tissue.”

About EAU :

The EAU represents the leading authority within Europe on urological practice, research, and education. Over 18,000 medical professionals have joined its ranks and contributed to our mission: To raise the level of urological care throughout Europe and beyond.

Aims and Objectives of EAU : to act as the representative body for European urologists and facilitate the continued development of urology and all its subspecialties, to foster the highest standards of urological care throughout Europe, to encourage urological research and enable the broadcasting of its results, to promote contributions to the medical and scientific literature by its members, to promote European urological achievements worldwide, to establish European standards for training and urological practice, to contribute to the determination of European urological health care policies, to disseminate high quality urological information to patients and public. https://uroweb.org

About SRS:

This society is founded on the fundamental principles of education and collaboration as a means to tackle the complex issues of robotic surgery. This type of society gives us enormous possibilities in terms of multi-centric studies, database collection, fellowship training and funding support. We are an organization that will seek participation from residents and fellows and young faculty in the hope that we can assist them as they embrace robotics. The society is global with each continent having its own board and input into SRS activities. It is the pioneering spirit of our members and of our founding board that will make this society a success. The Society of Robotic Surgery will encompass robotics, minimally invasive techniques, NOTES and single port access surgery. This will provide the diversity to allow clinicians to adapt to changes in technology and will provide an innovative forum in which to expand our horizons and improve our clinical and academic potential. https://srobotics.org

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various pathologies using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as an answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation. With the addition of the ExactVu™ Micro-Ultrasound device, EDAP TMS is now the only company offering a complete solution from diagnostics to focal treatment of Prostate Cancer. EDAP TMS also produces and distributes other medical equipment including the Sonolith® i-move lithotripter and lasers for the treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL). For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com, us.hifu-prostate.com and www.focalone.com.

