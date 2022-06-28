English Finnish

Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 28 June 2022 at 16:00



Not to be published or distributed in or into the United States, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, South Africa or Japan.

Digitalist Group’s registration document approved

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved Digitalist Group Plc’s (”Digitalist Group” or ”Company”) registration document (”Registration Document”) pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act. The Registration Document contains information on the Company and its business and financial position. The Registration Document is valid for 12 months after its approval.

For its entire period of validity, the Prospectus will be available in Finnish as an electronic version approximately as of 28 June 2022 on the Company’s website at the address https://investor.digitalistgroup.com/fi/investor/shares/share-issues. Upon request, a free hard copy of the Registration Document can be obtained by ordering it by email from the address communications@digitalistgroup.com or by mail to the address Digitalist Group Plc, Pohjoisesplanadi 35 A, 00100 Helsinki. The Prospectus is only available in the Finnish language.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

For further information, please contact:

Digitalist Group Plc

CEO Magnus Leijonborg,

Tel. +358 40 865 4252, magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com

Chairman of the Board Esa Matikainen,

Tel. +358 40 506 0080, esa.matikainen@kolumbus.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

https://digitalist.global

DISCLAIMER

The information contained herein is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, South Africa or Japan. These written materials do not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States, nor may the securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration as provided in the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the rules and regulations thereunder. The Company does not intend to register any portion of the offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

The issue, exercise and/or sale of securities in the offering are subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Digitalist Group Plc (“Company”) assumes no responsibility in the event there is a violation by any person of such restrictions.

This release does not constitute a prospectus as defined in the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the “Prospectus Regulation“) and as such, does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, or the solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy, acquire or subscribe for, any securities or an inducement to enter into investment activity.

The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Investors must neither accept any offer for, nor acquire, any securities to which this document refers, unless they do so on the basis of the information contained in the applicable prospectus published or offering circular distributed by the Company.

This communication is directed only at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”) and (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as “Relevant persons”). Any investment activity to which this communication relates will only be available to and will only be engaged with Relevant persons. Any person who is not a Relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

None of the Company and its respective affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any other information relating to the Company, its subsidiaries or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.





Attachment