Aware’s Expertise in Advanced Authentication Solutions to be Showcased at Identity Week Europe 2022

BEDFORD, Mass., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc., (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading authentication company applying proven and trusted adaptive authentication to solve everyday business challenges with biometrics, will be demonstrating its advanced authentication expertise for attendees in multiple sessions at this year’s Identity Week Europe 2022 conference, taking place from June 28-29 in London, England. With the market demanding advanced authentication and digital identity solutions to combat fraud and secure assets at ever increasing rates, Aware will showcase how its industry-leading biometric expertise and passwordless authentication solutions can help customers directly address these threats.

As more governments, enterprises and organizations adopt highly secure zero trust authentication measures in response to rising cybersecurity threats, a key component to ensure their success is the incorporation of biometric technologies. In one of Identity Week Europe’s presentations, “Understanding the Requirements and Guidelines of Zero Trust” (June 28 at 4pm local time), Kai Imgenberg, director of international sales, will go into detail on this new security model, and the many considerations organizations interested in adopting it should take.

Aware will also be moderating a roundtable on zero trust security to continue the discussion. “Zero Trust Protection: Best Practices and Biggest Mistakes” (June 29 at 12:10pm local time) will be moderated by Enrique Caballero, sales director at Aware. During this roundtable, attendees will have the opportunity to discuss this topic in much greater detail, helping them understand the zero trust security model much more clearly, and how best to go about implementing it in the future.

“Identity Week Europe has always been an important event for Aware and the identity community as a whole,” said chief commercial officer, Rob Mungovan. “Like the organizers of this event, Aware feels strongly about the need for digital identity and authentication solutions that put control back into the hands of users. Our products directly represent these long-held beliefs and we are excited to make them available for Identity Week’s attendees.”

One product Aware will be showcasing at Identity Week Europe is Knomi®, it’s mobile biometric authentication framework. Knomi combines the power of face and speaker recognition to provide a strong, secure and frictionless passwordless authentication solution for a wide variety of applicable use cases. With built in passive liveness detection, Knomi also protects against the latest “spoof” or presentation attacks potential fraudsters might attempt.

Aware will also bring its other industry leading biometric offerings to Identity Week Europe, from AwareABIS™—a modular Automated Biometric Identification System for small to large law enforcement communities—to BioSP™, Aware’s market-leading biometric transaction workflow and connectivity platform.

Dedicated to bringing the brightest minds in the identity sector together, Identity Week Europe 2022 helps to create a more secure world by recognizing trusted identity solutions that enable governments and commercial organizations to provide citizens, employees, customers and consumers with a multitude of services, entitlements and opportunities to transact in a seamless, yet secure manner. As the digital landscape evolves and organizations turn to biometrics for identity security, Aware ensures that identity technologies and solutions evolve along with them and remain frictionless for the user.

Adaptive authentication matches the required user credentials to the perceived risk of the authorizations requested. Through extensive and continuous field data, Aware has built its platform to be pre-configured for the most common use cases while maintaining the ability for further configuration by each customer to meet their specific needs for their specific applications—improving user experience while ensuring strong authentication where it’s needed most.

Aware is a global authentication company that validates and secures identities using proven and trusted adaptive biometrics. Aware’s software and software-as-a-service offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Aware’s algorithms are based on the most diverse data sets in the world and can be tailored to the unique security and requirements of each customer. The company empowers users to have control over identities through clear, intuitive opt-in/opt-out features, helping them feel secure and improving their lives. Aware is a publicly held company (Nasdaq: AWRE) based in Bedford, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

