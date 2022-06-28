Wellframe Hires Madhu Rajagopalan as Vice President of Engineering

BOSTON, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellframe today announced that Madhu Rajagopalan will join the senior leadership team as Vice President of Engineering as the company continues to expand its digital health footprint and partner with payers to serve more members. Rajagopalan will oversee Wellframe’s growing engineering team. Wellframe has hired more than 60 full time employees in the last year and is looking to add more talent across their organization.



“It's not often you get an opportunity to join a company that's disrupting a space that's very established,” said Rajagopalan. “As a healthcare newcomer, I’m personally excited to apply my experience to create technology that changes people's lives. With millions of members that Wellframe serves, there’s ample opportunity to lead a talented engineering team in a mission-driven field.”

Rajagopalan is a technology leader with 22 years of experience in building software at scale, across large, medium and small companies. He joins Wellframe from Zipcar, where he served as Vice President of Engineering. Rajagopalan has a background in building human-centered technology that puts meaningful experiences in the forefront. In his role at Wellframe, he is responsible for helping grow the company’s engineering team, as well as overseeing enhancements to the Wellframe platform that will power health insurance plans to meet the evolving needs of members, at scale.

“Madhu is a talented engineering professional who will add strategic leadership and deep technology knowledge to our growing team,” said Jake Sattelmair, founder and GM of Wellframe. “His shared passion for using technology to transform healthcare for the better made him a natural fit for our innovative culture. I’m confident that with Madhu leading our engineering team, we’ll continue towards our mission of solving the two biggest problems in health insurance – the patient experience and rising cost of care.”

To learn more about the open opportunities available at Wellframe, check out their careers page here: https://www.wellframe.com/careers/ .

About Wellframe

Wellframe, a HealthEdge company, strategically partners with health plans nationwide to reimagine the relationship between plans and members. Our digital health management solutions enable a level of care and support that empowers people and organizations to achieve their best. By combining innovative technology, strategic partnership, and passionate conviction, Wellframe creates measurable impact on lives, at scale. Wellframe’s solutions, Digital Care Management and Digital Customer Service, form the base of a Member Advocacy service model. With an Advocacy model, health plans can address member needs holistically and proactively using technology.