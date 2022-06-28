Trinity Church Wall Street Awards More Than $23 Million in Grants

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity Church Wall Street, in its latest set of grants, has awarded $23.4 million to organizations in New York City, the U.S., and internationally.

Most of the grants, which average more than $200,000, are going to organizations in New York City that are focused on affordable housing, homelessness, racial justice, and criminal justice reform. The work these groups are doing includes helping housing-unstable New Yorkers stay in their homes, ensuring that recently incarcerated individuals find employment, and preventing discrimination against families that are using housing vouchers.

"While New York City is showing signs of recovery after the past two years of the pandemic, we can't ignore the serious issues we still face," said the Rev. Phillip A. Jackson, Rector of Trinity Church Wall Street. "Our latest round of grants is going to organizations that are facing these issues head on: organizations on the front lines of the housing and mental health crises, and criminal justice reform."

Trinity continues to be at the forefront of fighting for New York City's most vulnerable. The housing crisis in the city intensified during the pandemic and was made worse with the end of the eviction moratorium. Several of Trinity's grantees are fighting hard for those who face housing instability.

Unlock NYC will use its $125,000 grant to continue its work fighting source of income housing discrimination. The organization has developed an app where New Yorkers who use housing vouchers can report landlords and brokers who engage in discrimination against them.

"As an all-women tech collective majority-led by New Yorkers who have experienced source of income discrimination firsthand, Unlock NYC is thrilled to partner with Trinity Church Wall Street Philanthropies to scale our work citywide," said Jessica Valencia, Head of Communications. Adds Head of Product Ashley Eberhart, "This grant enables us to make key improvements to our product based on feedback from our community of tenants, advocates, and other partners."

Families with children facing life-threatening illnesses will get even more help with a $150,000 grant going to Friends of Karen. This money will help over 100 housing-insecure families with severely ill children undergoing treatment to pay rent or housing-related expenses so they can stay housed.

"This vital grant from Trinity Church Wall Street will be a game changer for Friends of Karen, giving us the ability to provide a new level of assistance to ensure that families caring for a critically ill child have a safe, secure and healthy place to live while they face their unimaginably difficult illness journey," said Judy Factor, Executive Director of Friends of Karen.

The Center for New York City Neighborhoods received a $200,000 renewal grant to support its black homeownership program and support at-risk small landlords who did not receive rental income during the pandemic. The money will allow these homeowners to stabilize their properties for the benefit of their tenants and themselves.

More than $8.7 million in grants is going to organizations focused on criminal justice reform in New York City, including groups working to keep young people and mentally ill individuals out of the prison system.

Urban Justice Center will use its $100,000 grant to provide research-informed recommendations on the most humane way to provide support and services to people with serious mental health concerns to keep them out of jail and the criminal legal system.

"Although there is widespread recognition that jail is detrimental to people with mental health concerns and that they should be treated elsewhere, there is currently no comprehensive plan for reducing the number of people who are incarcerated. Trinity's funding will enable us to develop actionable recommendations for reducing the number of people with mental health concerns who are incarcerated," said Doreen Odom, Managing Director, Mental Health Project, Urban Justice Center.

Trinity is also continuing its work with Borough of Manhattan Community College, whose Project Impact team received a $150,000 grant. This team has continued to focus on keeping students impacted by the justice system enrolled during the COVID-19 pandemic, which placed challenging demands on students, particularly in the areas of housing and food insecurity. Since 2012, BMCC has received $2.2 million from Trinity's grant programs.

"While the pandemic placed extra hardships and demands on our students, including homelessness, illness and food insecurity, Trinity funds enabled us to support many Project Impact students in persevering, finishing their semesters, and graduating," said Julie Appel, Director, Project Impact.

Among the 114 grants awarded by Trinity, 22 will support faith communities, including many Episcopal and Anglican churches, dioceses, and seminaries, in the U.S. and around the world.

The Washington National Cathedral received $491,000 to create a racial justice and spirituality leadership development program. The goal of this project grant is to equip faith leaders with practical skills for the pursuit of racial and social justice in their communities.

A $270,000 grant is going to the Diocese of Tamale in Ghana to complete a student housing project. The project will create 200 jobs during construction and provide safe and affordable accommodations for students in a community with a shortage of over 6,000 beds.

"In a time of uncertainty and what can seem like constant change and disruption — locally, nationally, and internationally — Trinity seeks to be responsive to our community and to our grantees," said Neill Coleman, Executive Director, Trinity Church Wall Street Philanthropies. "We are committed to walking alongside them as they do life-changing work and stand up for the most vulnerable in their communities and ours."

Trinity has a total of 535 active grants and had its largest year for grant-making in 2021 with $46 million in awards.

Contact:

Tiani Jones

917.710.3289

tjones@trinitywallstreet.org

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.